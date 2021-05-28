Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pennsylvania Ballet Ballet Hosts Spring Festival June 4-5, Returning To Live Performance

Pennsylvania Ballet returns to live performance with its Spring Festival, taking place June 4 and 5 at Red Rose Farm in Villanova, PA.

May. 28, 2021  
Pennsylvania Ballet Ballet Hosts Spring Festival June 4-5, Returning To Live Performance

Pennsylvania Ballet returns to live performance with its Spring Festival, taking place June 4 and 5 at Red Rose Farm in Villanova, PA.

Guests of this special fundraising event will be treated to live performances of dynamic works by company dancers and orchestra members, all taking place on the grounds of the historic Red Rose Farm.

Pennsylvania Ballet dancers will perform a repertory of ballets from the company's critically acclaimed spring season, Strength.

Resilience. Beauty., and Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra members will perform live music, led by concertmaster Luigi Mazzocchi.

Tickets are available at https://paballet.org/redrosefarm/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories
Servant Stage Presents DONT ROCK THE JUKEBOX This Summer Photo

Servant Stage Presents DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX This Summer

VIDEO: Hershey Theatre Announces Winners of 2021 Apollo Awards Photo

VIDEO: Hershey Theatre Announces Winners of 2021 Apollo Awards

BWW Interview: Rachel Landon, Carly Lafferty, And Stacey Werner of OVER THE RAINBOW: THE S Photo

BWW Interview: Rachel Landon, Carly Lafferty, And Stacey Werner of OVER THE RAINBOW: THE SONGS OF JUDY GARLAND at Open Stage

BWW Review: LONE STAR at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo

BWW Review: LONE STAR at Gettysburg Community Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Artistic Director Abdul Shayek Announces His First Season For Tara Theatre
  • The Arch Brighton Set to Reopen With Summer Lineups Featuring Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Shanti Celeste and More
  • THE MANSION THROUGH TIME to be Presented by Show of Strength
  • The Royal Ballet Will Present New Short Film LYSSA