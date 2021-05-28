Pennsylvania Ballet Ballet Hosts Spring Festival June 4-5, Returning To Live Performance

Pennsylvania Ballet returns to live performance with its Spring Festival, taking place June 4 and 5 at Red Rose Farm in Villanova, PA.

Guests of this special fundraising event will be treated to live performances of dynamic works by company dancers and orchestra members, all taking place on the grounds of the historic Red Rose Farm.

Pennsylvania Ballet dancers will perform a repertory of ballets from the company's critically acclaimed spring season, Strength.

Resilience. Beauty., and Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra members will perform live music, led by concertmaster Luigi Mazzocchi.

Tickets are available at https://paballet.org/redrosefarm/.