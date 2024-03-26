Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Will Visit Hershey Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at Hershey Theatre on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer-songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans’ hearts on their own terms.

Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits, including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield” and more.

Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY awards. The pair have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and most recently became Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BenatarGiraldo.com.