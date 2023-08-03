Open Stage Unveils New Season with Theme 'Out of the Darkness'

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has announced its 38th season of productions with the theme "Out of the Darkness." Featuring a lineup of shows that explore the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, the season includes classic plays, new works, musicals, holiday shows and special events. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.



The season kicks off in September with Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie, a tribute to the legendary musician and artist that will take audiences on a journey through David Bowie’s iconic songs and career.

The season continues in October with an East Coast premiere of the new play The Exorcist, the classic horror tale of demonic possession and the fight for a person’s soul. This chilling tale, adapted for the stage by John Pielmeier from the popular novel “The Exorcist” by William Peter Blatty, promises to be a powerful exploration of faith, love and the human spirit.



The next main stage performance is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical about a vengeful barber who seeks retribution against those who wronged him. Opening on Open Stage’s Capital Blue Cross Main Stage in February of 2024, this dark and twisted tale is a masterpiece of the macabre.



The main season of shows concludes with A Monster Calls, a touching and hauntingly beautiful adaptation of the novel by Patrick Ness, opening in May of 2024. This magical and heartwarming tale of a young boy who learns to cope with loss through the power of imagination is sure to leave audiences deeply moved. This production is pending rights approval, and will be a regional premiere of this new play that promises to be a celebration of life, love and the resilience of the human spirit.

"We are thrilled to present experiences that challenge our perceptions of what is possible,” said Open Stage's Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon. "This season is all about stepping out of the darkness and into the light, and we believe that our audiences will be inspired by the stories we have to tell.”

For the holidays, Open Stage will once again present a full calendar of events, including the fourth annual production of the irreverent comedy parody Who's Holiday! starring Rachel Landon as the grown-up Cindy Lou Who. The 24th annual production of A Christmas Carol will star Nicholas Hughes as Ebenezer Scrooge who returns to the role for his 24th year. Additionally, Paige Turner, the beloved NYC singing drag queen, will return to Harrisburg to present her all-singing Christmas show. For one night only, Tony Wayne and the Figgy Pudding Band will present a night of rock and jazz arrangements of classic holiday tunes. Then throughout December, the singers of The Court Street Cabaret will present the annual revue A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas.

Open Stage also will present several productions throughout the season featuring students of The Alsedek Theatre School, the theatre’s education program. In 2024, students of The Teen Studio will perform Mean Girls The Musical High School Version, The OSHKids Performance Company will present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the OSHKids summer camp will perform Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS, and the Musical Theatre Workshop summer camp for teens will celebrate its 23rd year in July with a Broadway revue.



Returning for the second year, The Good at Heart Festival will run March 19-24, 2024. Inspired by the Anne Frank quote, “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart," the second annual festival will include two full theatrical productions and many evenings of social justice conversation and art. The 24th annual production of The Diary of Anne Frank will also be presented at Scottish Rite in Harrisburg to thousands of local middle schoolers.



In addition to these productions, Open Stage will present a variety of one-night-only events and special events throughout the season, including a special one-weekend-only production of The Masque of the Red Death, an exciting rock experience and a one-night-only Court Street Cabaret: Halloween Edition. Open Stage’s monthly offerings will also continue in The Studio Theater and The Court Street Cabaret lounge with The Obstructed View that brings a gay web talk show to Harrisburg; EFF Live! that features nights of erotic fan fiction readings; and the popular Black NewsBeat that lifts up happenings, movers and shakers in the Black community of the region and beyond.



“We are dedicated to supporting artists and excited to bring this diverse and exciting lineup to our community this season,” says Stuart Landon, the Artistic Director of Open Stage. "From classic plays to new works, from musicals to holiday shows, and from special events to our education productions, there is truly something for everyone at Open Stage this year. We can't wait to share these productions with our audiences and artists of the Harrisburg region.”

For tickets to Season 38 “Out of the Darkness” performances or for more information, visit openstagehbg.com. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.