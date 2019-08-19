New Play By Emmy-Winner Chris Canaan To Enjoy Staged Reading In Morrisville

ActorsNET presents a staged reading of a new play by Emmy Award-winning writer Christopher Canaan.

The play, Sprinkles & Glaze, is a love story set in Bucks County. Two teenagers meet in Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street in New Hope and fall in love.

"From this simple premise, Chris Canaan pens an honest portrait of young love," ActorsNET artistic director Cheryl Doyle noted. "We're pleased that area actors Deborah Peckman and Righteous Jolly are repeating the roles they performed in May in the world premiere staged reading of this new work when it was directed by Claudia Perry."

"We're also excited that Chris has joined our ActorsNET Board of Directors," Ms. Doyle added. "Since moving from Hollywood to Bucks County several years ago, he has immersed himself into the area theatrical scene. We're proud he thinks so highly of our little theatre company, and we look forward to a long and happy production partnership."

The staged reading of Sprinkles & Glaze performs Friday, August 23 and Saturday August 24 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA. Show times are 8 p.m. both nights. All seats are $15 with a $2 discount for ActorsNET season ticket holders.

ActorsNET launches its 24th season next month with an updated version of Oscar Wildes's comedy, An Ideal Husband. It performs weekends September 13 - 29 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA; near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors (62+), students (high school/college) and WHYY members, and $10 for children.

For reservations or information about either show, call the nonprofit ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. The company's website is www.actorsnetbucks.org.





