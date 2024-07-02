New Hope Will Host Fireworks and First Friday Summer Services Starting This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and New Hope Celebrates have announced First Friday Summer Series and Fireworks Shows. New Hope's signature summer program expands in 2024 with even more dazzling fireworks displays and a monthly block party on First Friday of each month.

Festivities will include local artists and crafters, live art with New Hope Arts, a cocktail garden and outdoor lounge with Kylr Rum, captivating live music, food from Italian Cucina, and other festivities.

The outdoor block party will shut down and take place on Stockton Avenue (between Bridge and Ferry streets) on July 5, August 2 and September 13, between 5:00pm and 9:00pm. Fireworks will light up the sky over the Delaware River each night, creating a spectacular and Instagram-worthy grand finale. For July and August, fireworks will take place at 9:00pm, and for September the final time will be between 9:00pm and 9:15pm. July's celebration and official summer kick-off is made possible with support from sponsor Union Chill Cannabis Company. All festivities are no charge and open to the public, with families welcome! For more about the event, and for a list of restaurants, bars, shops and hotels to visit on summer weekends, visit www dot newhope dot com and @visitnewhope on social media.



"We are proud to bring back the New Hope First Friday Summer Series and Fireworks Display," said Michael Sklar, President of The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce. "New Hope is one of Pennsylvania's top destinations to visit in the summer months. Our charming Bucks County town is the quintessential place for a great American getaway. This program lets us light up the night skies and offer a monthly celebration that brings together over 10,000 people for a night of food, drink, art, music and fireworks. There's truly something for everyone."



He added, "We started this pilot program last year and have expanded it in 2024. It is a great time and tons of fun, especially for families. It is also a winner and gives a boost to local businesses. It adds to the over-all summer experience and drives visitors to our restaurants, shops and hotels. Additionally, it lets us offer opportunities for talented artists and vendors to showcase and sell their work - and hopefully encourage them long-term to look to open a brick and mortar in New Hope."



“We are excited to be a part of this collaboration with Visit New Hope," said Melissa Patterson, President of New Hope Celebrates. "We ran the fireworks at the PrideFest weekend this past spring and they were awesome. Standing on the grass between the Playhouse and Stella I saw locals, visitors, and families enjoying the evening, which was an amazing experience of all of us coming together to enjoy the night. We can’t wait for the program to kick-off off for summer and run through September."



New Hope First Friday Summer Series and Fireworks Display is one of the town's signature programs that started in 2023 and has expanded in 2024. The program aims to spotlight New Hope as a top tourist destination and is designed to bring in visitors to the charming Bucks County town on weekends from July to September. For locals, it is also something out of the ordinary to bring together the community.



Every First Friday, between July and September, Stockton Avenue between Bridge and Ferry streets will be closed between 5:00pm and 9:00pm. Festivities will include an expanded al fresco dining experience offered by Italian Cucina enhancing the festive atmosphere with delicious culinary delights. Reservations are highly recommended! For cold drinks, KLYR RUM will present a special outdoor pop-up cocktail garden and lounge with cocktails for sale. Musicians and bands will fill the street with live music. Artists, crafters and makers will be selling their wares on the street. New Hope Arts will celebrate the towns creative spirit with live art demonstrations. In addition to the festivities on Stockton Avenue, visitors are encouraged to explore and support the many charming small businesses throughout New Hope, each offering unique products and services that reflect the vibrant spirit of our community.



For July's kick-off event, festivities are made possible with support from sponsor Union Chill Cannabis Company. Celebrating their one-year anniversary in June, Union Chill has generously sponsored the costs for the Lambertville police force and additional EMS services, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Union Chill, known for its commitment to community support and education, will have their doors open from 9 AM to 7 PM during the fireworks shows, offering specials and promotions for attendees.



For July's line-up, look for Sam Ryan to provide the lively tuns and look for the follow list of artists and vendors:



Scrambled Gallery of Gifts

LOLA New Hope

Remi Threadz

Lumberville Candle Company

Freitag Art

Luna Lisa Designs

Malina Crafts

You Got a Lovett

Michelle Kott Art

Paper Pie Books

Annie B's Treats

Drink Up! With Jenn

Wandering Wildflowers

Energy Revealed

Kate's Hair Boutique

Hazzon Has It

Vaishali Pundir Studios

Style It Custom Creations

Mannys Makes

Lillo Stained Glass



For August, the starting list of vendors includes:

Lillo Stained Glass

Scrambled Gallery of Gifts

LOLA New Hope

Avant-Garden Pottery

Remi Threadz

Freitas Art

Yura’s Apiary

Drink Up! With Jenn

Malina Crafts

Wandering Wildflowers

You Got a Lovett

Kate’s Hair Boutique

Annie B’s Sweets

Bead On!

Style It Custom Creations

+ More!



For September, the starting list of vendors includes:



Lumberville Candle Company

Scrambled Gallery of Gifts

LOLA New Hope

Remi Threadz

Freitas Art

Beyond the Wildflowers

Drink up! With Jenn

Luna Lisa Designs

Malina Crafts

Wandering Wildflowers

Stitched Together Handmade Mutual Aid

Yura’s Apiary

Amazing Grace

You Got a Lovett

Helene Ann Studio

Kate’s Hair Boutique

Glitter Magic by Tiffany

Kevin Van Holt Gallery

Annie B’s Sweets



Look for more vendors and artists, plus musicians, to be announced for August and September.



This no charge, rain-or-shine event promises to be a highlight of the summer, bringing together residents and visitors alike for an unforgettable celebration. In the event of severe weather, notifications will be provided for any necessary changes on all of social media platforms.



Join in the festivities and follow along on social media at @visitnewhope for updates on everything going on this year - from this Summer Series, to Christmas in July.

Comments

THE APPELL CENTER