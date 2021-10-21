New Feathers Productions Announces Cast and Creative Team of WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, NOT WRITING ABOUT MENOPAUSE

New Feathers Productions announces their first-ever, all-female theatrical production, WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, NOT TALKING ABOUT MENOPAUSE, set for Thursday, November 11th at the Zlock Performing Arts Center.

NFP will exclusively produce the latest scripts by six female/female-identifying select playwrights throughout the NY, NJ, and PA region and will be directed by Sarah LeClair.

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, NOT TALKING ABOUT MENOPAUSE, will take audiences through all aspects of writing and performance development. Some playwrights will be experiencing their first professional reading production, while others have developed their scripts previously, yet making significant enhancements/modifications in preparation for November 11th at Zlock PAC.

Various scripts will differ in format, including excerpts extracted from longer bodies of work, through to being originally planned for the screen. By way of narration and professional, live performance, WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE will expressly represent each writing woman's creative "voice" as directed by Sarah LeClair.

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is part of a monthly series at the Zlock Performing Arts Center, Newtown, PA. As a unique, one-night-only production monthly through January 2022, NFP is pleased to announce the following Playwrights and their work:

"This production event brings together powerful, unforgettable plays from exceptional and award-winning playwrights in our area. As part of showcasing their work, we are also thrilled that the playwrights have generously offered a window into their processes, making the "page to stage" development transparent to us as an audience. We are celebrating every step of creating original written material for the stage."- stated Sarah LeClair, NFP Director & Producer.

"Sarah LeClair is a true renaissance woman. Equally at home, acting or directing. We're excited to have her at the helm of our November series of short plays written by six amazing playwrights and nine incredible actors."- stated John Augustine, NFP Producer

NFP strives to take playwrights, performers, and audience members alike through the latest theatrical work development process, thinking, style, and approach. NFP provides a safe forum for playwrights to have their work publically seen, heard, and responded to by supportive, early-adopting audiences to prepare such new theatrical work for larger audiences and opportunities. NFP and the Zlock PAC highlights talent from the vibrancy and voice of Philadelphia, New York, and surrounding areas.

The Cast for Women of a Certain Age, Not Talking About Menopause on November 11th includes Cecily Laidman, Nyiema Lunsford, Keith Maliszewski, Jennifer Newby, Susan Pilon, John C. Pinto, Hayden Saunier, Laura Scotti, and Nancy Vander Zwan.

With all-season shows starting at 7:30 pm, the NFP schedule offers two primary ticketing options, General Admission for $20 and a 6 pm VIP Pre-Show Reception with reserved theater seats for $30. The Pre-Show Reception includes alcohol, non-alcohol beverages, and light-fare. Special discounts include Seniors (65+), Bucks Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Active Military, Veterans, and Bucks County Arts & Cultural Council Members. In addition, current students receive free admission with valid IDs. Skipping December, the month of January, will conclude the NFP season at Zlock PAC with a full-length reading production TBA.

Tickets and more info: www.bucks.edu/tickets.