Narçisse Theatre Company Presents GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS By David Mamet

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Narçisse Theatre Company has announced its upcoming theatrical production of "GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS" by the renowned playwright David Mamet. This gripping drama will captivate audiences from November 3rd to 19th, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. The venue for this highly anticipated production will be the Narçisse Arts Collective, located at 312 Chestnut Street, Harrisburg. 

"GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS" is a powerful exploration of the cutthroat world of real estate sales, where greed and ambition collide, and the lines between right and wrong blur. This thought-provoking play delves deep into the human psyche, exposing the lengths individuals will go to in pursuit of success. 

Narçisse Theatre Company, a BIPOC-led, multicultural, non profit theatre company and arts education organization, is dedicated to cultivating the creative arts across our diverse city. This production exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional theatrical experiences that resonate with our community's rich tapestry of voices. 

"We are thrilled to bring 'GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS' to the stage," says Artistic Director, FL Henley Jr. "This production is a testament to the talent and dedication of our diverse cast and creative team. It's a story that will challenge, provoke, and leave a lasting impact on our audience." 

Narçisse Theatre Company is a BIPOC-led, multi-cultural, nonprofit theatre company and arts education organization based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. We are committed to promoting diversity, equity, and access to the arts while fostering creativity, talent, and storytelling within our vibrant community. Learn more at www.narcissetheatre.org .




