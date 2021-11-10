NUNSENSE II: THE SECOND COMING is Coming To The Millbrook Playhouse This Week

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David Leidholdt,have announced Millbrook's next production of Nunsense II: The Second Coming by Danny Goggin on the Ryan Main Stage.



Turn up the spotlight and head-on down to the Barn; Nunsense II: The Second Coming is coming to the Millbrook Playhouse on Friday, November 12th, 2021. It is the sequel to the international smash hit Nunsense and the second in the series of Nunsense musicals, all of which have gained international success.

Nunsense II: The Second Coming takes place six weeks after the sisters have staged their first benefit. The sisters are back, presenting a "thank-you" show for all the people who supported them in the past. But now, they're a bit slicker, having been "bitten by the theater bug." Things get off to a rousing start as the sisters sing Nunsense, the Magic Word, but before long. Chaos erupts. Two Franciscans come to claim Sister Mary Amnesia (who has won the Publishers? Clearing House Sweepstakes) as one of their own. At the same time, the nuns hear that a talent scout is in the audience to see them strut their stuff. From the riotous bingo game run by Sister Amnesia to the hilarious duet, What Would Elvis Do?, to the rousing finale, There's Only One Way to End Your Prayers, and That's to Say Amen!, this show will have you rolling in the aisles!

Making his long-awaited return to the Playhouse, Michael Schloegl directs and choreographs the production. Michaels previous Millbrook productions include Peter Pan, Grease, Pagent, Footloose, to name a few. The heavenly cast includes Jennifer Hope as Sister Mary Regina, Marisa Budnick as Sister Robert Anne, making their Millbrook Debut. Margaret Warrington returns after appearing in 2019's Rocky Horror Show, Frog and Toad and Fox on the Fairway, as Sister Mary Hubert. Mary Malaney, MPH's Sound of Music and Midsummers Night Dream, will play Sister Mary Paul. Last seen in the summer of 2021's Yours Sincerely, Michelle Lemon will play Sister Leo.

The production team includes Set Design by Tyler Schank, Costume Design by Bonnie Hall, Lighting and Sound Design by Tyler Linsley, Props Design by V.C. Deener. The Production is Stage Managed by Meg Rosenberg.

Nunsense II: The Second Coming is appropriate for all ages and will be performed in two acts. Performances are November 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 pm, and Matinees are October 14, 17, and 20 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are as follows $27.50 - $25.00 for adults, $23.50 - $21.25 seniors/veterans tickets, $18.25 - $16.50 for students and $12.50 - $11.50 for Youth. Discounts are available for the Budget Seating area as well as weekend matinees and Wednesday evenings. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour before showtimes.

NOTE: For the safety of our staff, patrons, and guests, all patrons are required to wear masks while in the building regardless of vaccination status, including while you are seated in the theater. At this time, food and drinks will not be permitted but can be enjoyed in the open-air courtyard before the show. If you are uncomfortable with your seating arrangements in the theater, please let our staff know, and we will reseat you in another area. Social distancing may be enforced, and we will be taking all precautions possible in accordance with current CDC guidance on the day of the event. At this time, patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination, but that policy is subject to change depending on current CDC or PA Department of Health guidance. Attendance of any event may increase your risk of contracting an illness such as Covid-19. As such, attendance acknowledges that risk and an agreement to release Millbrook Playhouse of any liability should you or anyone in your party be diagnosed with an illness. Please do not attend the event should you not feel well or have recently been sick - if this is the case, we encourage you to contact our Box Office to make alternate arrangements.