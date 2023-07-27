Millbrook's Season Comes to an End With THE ROOMMATE and DIAMOND JUBILEE: Millbrook's 60th Anniversary Concert

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director Shannon Agnew have announced the final shows of the Millbrook Playhouse’s 60th season. The Roommate, by Jen Silverman, is the PG-13 dark comedy perfect for adults. Sharon brings a roommate, Robyn, into her home and the wheels start to fall off of their lives as they discover secrets about each other. This show will leave you gripping the edge of your seat at every turn. Agnew describes the show as “...part The Odd Couple, and part Breaking Bad. This more adult, fast paced, gripping show is a classic story of oil and water characters that bring out the wild side of each other. It’s brilliantly done, and I am excited for our audiences to experience this edgier story.” The Roommate runs in the Poorman Cabaret from July 28 - August 6. Tickets available at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling 570-748-8083.

Millbrook also opens their three night concert celebrating 60 years. Join the Playhouse resident company this weekend for the DIAMOND JUBILEE: Millbrook’s 60th Anniversary concert. Agnew said “...this is a celebratory night sixty years in the making. There are some absolutely incredible performances. Our resident company will be performing all of your favorite songs from seasons past with never before seen footage and media from past productions, and special messages from some of your favorite performers.” The concert features a walk through Millbrook’s sixty year history, clips of past productions, photos, and performances of 23 of the most beloved songs from seasons past including Be Our Guest (Beauty and the Beast), All That Jazz (Chicago), Climb Every Mountain (The Sound Of Music), We Go Together (Grease), Dancing Queen (Mamma Mia), and many more.

The Roommate is brilliantly directed by Millbrook alum Biliana Stoytcheva-Horissian, and features Millbrook favorites Amy Bates, who directed the season musical tour-de-farce Double Trouble, and returning Millbrook favorite Alice Bahlke seen last season in Boeing Boeing (Gretchen). Scenic design and technical direction by Cade M. Sikora, Properties design by Charli Rose Burkhardt, Sound design by Kaden James, Lighting design by Wesley A. Cone, Costume design by Tara Deljanovan, Production Stage Management by Sarah Brownstein, Assistant Stage Management by Daniel Kandra.

Diamond Jubilee: Millbrook’s 60th Anniversary Concert is directed by Shannon Agnew, and features Todd Turner, Kathryn Rossi, Ellie Pearlman, Madi Rose Jackson, Matthew Mason Baker, James Aloysius, and past members of the Youth Ensemble. Evening performances are July 28, 29 at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances are July 30 at 2:00 pm. Join Millbrook staff for the Diamond Brunch pre show on Sunday July 30.

The Roommate at the Millbrook Playhouse. Evening performances are July 28, 29, August 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances are July 30, August 2, 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are now available at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Millbrook Playhouse’s address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751.