Millbrook Presents Ken Ludwig's LEADING LADIES, A Virtual Reunion

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David Leidholdt, ahve announced a Virtual Fundraiser. Millbrook will present via the magic of virtual viewing, a reunion of one of our most beloved comedies, featuring some of Millbrook's popular actors, Ken Ludwig's Leading Ladies, to premiere on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Like "Some Like It Hot," Leading Ladies offers fun, laughter, and mistaken identities. Out of work, actors, Leo and Jack, learn that heiress Florence Snyder has left part of her fortune to her long-lost relatives Max and Steve. So, they decide to impersonate them, collect the money, and run off to California. The trouble is they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! With nothing but a few costumes for some of Shakespeare's most famous female characters, such as Cleopatra and Titania, Queen of the Fairies, they decide to give it a try.

Things become more complicated when Leo, as Maxine, begins to fall for Florence's niece, Meg. Worse, Meg is engaged to the local minister, Duncan, who is immediately suspicious of the "ladies." Poor Jack can't help but fall for the lovely, but ditzy, Audrey, yet his alter ego, Stephanie, has drawn the eye of both Doc and his son Butch. Their desperate attempts to keep themselves undercover (and in high heels) will have audiences rolling on the floor.

Mr. Ludwig has penned some of Millbrook's most successful productions; Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, Baskerville, The Fox on the Fairway, to name a few. Robert W. Schneider directed the triumphant 2015 production and will take on the challenge of directing the virtual production. A seasoned vet of the Millbrook Playhouse, Mr. Schneider has led some of Millbrook's most popular comedies; Rock of Ages; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Spamalot, and several Millbrook benefit concerts. He is a faculty member at Penn State University, in New York City, he is the founding Artistic Director J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, and a producer at Feinstein' s/54 Below.

This virtual benefit will include members from the 2015 production; James Cella (Dial M for Murder, Don't Dress for Dinner, Rock of Ages, The Rocky Horror Show) as Leo, Brett Epstein (Unnecessary Farce, The Rocky Horror Show) as Jack, Alexandra Amadeo Frost (Seussical the Musical, I Love You, You're Perfect..., The Rockey Horror Show and Life Could Be a Dream) as Meg, Grace Experience (Dial M for Murder) as Audrey, Paul Moore (The Rocky Horror Show) as Doc, Brady Adair (Dial M for Murder, ) as Duncan, Shannon Agnew (Every Brilliant Thing, The Marvelous Wonderettes, The Little Mermaid, My Vaudville Man) as Florence, and Andrew Garret Karl (Director for Baskerville, Broadway Showstoppers) as Butch.

Ken Ludwig's Leading Ladies will premiere on Friday, June 19, at 7:30 pm and will be available only through Sunday, June 21, at 7:30 pm. Additionally, on Friday the 19th, you can join the cast and director on Millbrook's Facebook page for a virtual "Red Carpet," starting at 6:30 pm. The production will be available to stream immediately following the red carpet.

Millbrook is asking for a $10.00 minimum donation to view this once (more) in a lifetime experience. Your donation will help cover the licensing fees paid to the rights holders, as well as support Millbrook through this challenging time.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You