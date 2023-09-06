Midtown Men Will Headline Bucks County Playhouse's Gala

The event is set for September 23.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Midtown Men Will Headline Bucks County Playhouse's Gala

One of Bucks County’s most beautiful country properties and the stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys take center stage at the 2023 Gala to benefit Bucks County Playhouse on September 23 at Hickory Hill Farm in Upper Makefield.

Presented by Playhouse Artists, the non-profit organization that supports the growth and sustainability of the Playhouse, the evening will celebrate the work the Playhouse does on stage, for the community, and in our schools.

Whitney and Christopher Chandor, Ann Meredith and Joseph Wingert, and Carole and Lee Schram serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs that will honor Playhouse Artists Board Chair Marvin Woodall and his wife Dee Ann. Woodall has served as Playhouse Artists Board chair since its inception 10 years ago. Esteemed Bucks County philanthropists, the Woodalls’ transformational leadership has inspired incredible growth for the Playhouse. Lynn and Ed Breen are Presenting Sponsors with Sue and Jim Anderson; Kim and Ed Gibbons; Gayle Goodman and Jim Searing; Patricia and Adolf Herst; Happy and Sam Shipley; and Sally and Harlan Weisman as Platinum Sponsors. The Bucks County Herald and River Towns Magazine are Media Sponsors.

Proceeds from the “2023 Gala: A Night to Celebrate” support the non-profit mission of Bucks County Playhouse and its arts access program, which includes student matinees, subsidized ticket prices, and year-round engagement programs for people of all ages.

Under a large festive tent and beneath beautiful autumn skies — attendees will gather at Hickory Hill Farm, the home of Whitney and Christopher Chandor. Guests will sip cocktails and enjoy an inspired feast catered by Fancy Fig Catering. Gala festivities include celebrations of the honorees, a live auction of carefully curated experience-based items, an opportunity to support the Playhouse Education programs, and a concert by The Midtown Men. The night concludes with desserts, coffee, and cocktails. Event coordination by Roberts Event Group and Production by Visual Infinity. Décor provided by Hortulus Farms Nursery & Garden, The Garden Girl Company, and Mom’s Flower Shoppe. Valet services provided by Open Door Valet.

The Midtown Men Tenth Anniversary Tour reunites stars from the Original Broadway Cast of the smash hit musical, Jersey Boys. Launched in 2010 from their three-year rocket ride together bringing to life the sound story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Broadway’s breakout vocal sensation is widely celebrated for their signature renditions of the iconic hits of the 1960s.

A limited number of tickets, tables, and sponsorships for “2023 Gala: A Night to Celebrate” are still available.




Midtown Men Will Headline Bucks County Playhouse's Gala

Recommended For You