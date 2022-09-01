Paul Metzger Stepping Down as Hershey Symphony Executive Director

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 01, 2022  
After 28 years with The Hershey Symphony Orchestra, Executive Director Paul Metzger is stepping down from his role. Metzger has served as executive director for ten years, was the founder and leader of the well-known Hershey Big Band and was the principal percussionist with the orchestra.

"It's bittersweet to leave the symphony but the time is right to move closer to our family out of state. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have grown The Hershey Symphony with the help of our talented musicians and supportive audience members," said Metzger.

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has entertained audiences since 1969. Under Metzger's leadership, the orchestra expanded its offering by performing larger POPS concerts, featuring national soloists, in addition to performing classical music.

"The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has grown tremendously under his leadership. He has brought innovative ideas to our artistic programming as well as to the important behind-the-scenes activities that make it possible for the Orchestra to put on the great concerts that we offer," said Hershey Symphony Orchestra Board President Dr. Ann Ouyang. "He has developed a special relationship with our audience that really moves our mission as a community orchestra to a personal level that we all feel," she added.

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra board will split Metzger's responsibilities into three separate roles. Applications for those positions are posted on the Symphony website and a new team will be in place in the near future.

The Hershey Symphony kicks off its new season on September 24, 2022 with "Broadway Showstoppers." For information on the entire season, and to buy subscriptions and individual tickets, please visit HersheySymphony.org.




