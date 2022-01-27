Meadville Community Theatre Presents COCKTAILS WITH MR. VOLSTEAD

Cocktails with Mr. Volstead, a 1920s Musical Revue, comes to Meadville Community Theatre next week. Directed by Tom Hall, performances will run February 4-13, 2022.

In 1920 the Volstead Act brought the prohibition of alcohol.....unless you knew where to go. Join in for a night of hot jazz, hot thrills and cool drinks.

Due to the current COVID situation, face masks are required for all audience members.

Tickets:

Adults: $13.00

Students/Seniors: $11.00

Learn more at https://www.mctbackstage.com/portfolio/cocktails-with-mr-volsteadfebruary-4-13-2022/.