Majestic Theater's 2022 Summer Classic Movies Kick Off June 8

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will celebrate 15 years of Summer Classic Movies when the annual series begins June 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic 1925 auditorium. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. June through August. Tickets for each film are just $8 and are on sale now. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

"After being stuck at home and watching films on your iPhone, rediscover the fun of watching great classic films up on the giant screen in the company of your friends and neighbors," urged Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic's Founding Executive Director. "The emotions elicited by a movie are magnified in a crowd so you scream louder and laugh heartier. Even better, you get to binge on the Majestic's award-winning buttered popcorn."

Join other classic film fans In the Good Old Summertime (1949) on June 8 while celebrating the 100th birthday of Frances Ethel Gump, one of the most talented and beloved entertainers of the 20th century - Judy Garland. On June 15, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) teams up with James Bond (Sean Connery) to save the Holy Grail in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). Then on June 22, the first 50 patrons in line will receive free peanuts and Cracker Jack - perfect for watching Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949), starring Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly, Esther Williams and Betty Garret. Jimmy Stewart then returns to the Majestic's silver screen on June 29 in the Civil War melodrama Shenandoah (1965).

July kicks off with a double feature. On July 6, enjoy the capers of W.C. Fields' The Bank Dick (1940) followed by raucous belly laughs courtesy of the Marx Brothers in Horse Feathers (1932). The laughter continues July 13 with 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a ground-breaking film combining digital animation with live action. Return to high school July 20 with John Hughes' teen classic about growing up, The Breakfast Club (1985) starring Brat Pack members Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.

The Coen Brothers' romping retelling of The Odyssey, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) makes its Majestic debut on July 27, before Harrison Ford returns to the summer series as a tough Philly cop protecting a young Amish farm boy in Witness (1985) on August 3. Return to classic Hollywood on August 10 with Guys and Dolls (1955) starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra in the adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

On August 17, Thelma & Louise (1991) run away from their unhappy love lives to set off on a cross-country trip, meeting charming young Brad Pitt (in his film debut) along the way. The 2022 series closes August 24 with the heartfelt family drama On Golden Pond (1981) starring legends Henry Fonda, Kathryn Hepburn, and Jane Fonda.

Tickets for all Summer Classics showings are $8 each and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle service will not be available. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.