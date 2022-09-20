Maafa Commemoration Project Premieres in the Lehigh Valley

The Maafa Commemoration Project Lehigh Valley performs at Resurrected Life Community Church October 1-2, 2022. The performance is co-produced between Sharon A. Brown, Rev. Dr. Gregory Edwards, and Touchstone Theatre's Festival UnBound.

Maafa (pronounced Mah- AH-fah) is a Kiswahili word which refers to the catastrophic events experienced by millions of African people during the middle passage journey from Africa bound for enslavement in the Americas. This local event is part of a national movement, started in 1995 by St. Paul Community Baptist Church (Brooklyn, NY) and led by the vision of Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood, to bring issues of racism and slavery into the light.

The premiere of the Maafa Commemoration Project Lehigh Valley seeks to raise up and honor stories of Black African Ancestors, the known and unknown, and recognize strength of spirit, richness of heritage, and the world in which freedom is still out of reach for so many. This local iteration of the production is written by Nehprii Amenii and directed by Kymbali Craig.

"I've done the Maafa as both a performer and a director," says Craig. "It's a unique theatrical experience to take on; I take it on with pride and humility, and this production is going to be beautiful."

"When I first experienced the Maafa at St. Paul Community Baptist Church in New York, I knew we needed to bring this production to the Lehigh Valley," shares Maafa Commemoration Project Lehigh Valley co-producer Sharon A. Brown. "The Maafa is a journey of reflection- looking back and looking forward to a better tomorrow."

The project is performed by a combination of professional, student, and community performers, including many congregants from Resurrected Life Community Church such as regional soprano Evelyn Stewart. The production team includes local artists, such as puppet designer Yodi Vaden and costume designer Shelby Lawson of Lawson Accessories, as well as regional guest artists, such as Philadelphian set and sound designer Ryk Lewis and New Jersey-based Zawadi African Dance and Drums Inc.

The Maafa Commemoration Project Lehigh Valley is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and through Festival UnBound's Gold Sponsors: Air Products Foundation, Community Action Development Bethlehem, Just Born Quality Confections, Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, and The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation. The Maafa project is co-sponsored by Lehigh University Africana Studies (NEH).

The Maafa Commemoration Project Lehigh Valley performs at Resurrected Life Community Church Saturday, October 1 at 3p and 7p and Sunday, October 2 at 3p, 2022. Tickets to the live performances and the livestream are available at touchstone.org or by calling 610.867.1689; for group sales, contact lisa@touchstone.org