Lydia Ogden Named Chair Of Board Of PYO Music Institute

Lydia L. Ogden, PhD, MPP, has been named the new Chair of the Board of Trustees of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI). Serving on the board since 2015 as well as being the parent of two sons who participated in PYOMI ensemble orchestras, Ogden has great respect for the organization and knows, personally, the positive difference it makes in a young musician's life.

Maestro Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of PYO Music Institute, is thrilled to have Ogden at the helm of the organization. He said, "Lydia brings excellent leadership experience to us. Her passion and dedication to our mission to provide opportunities to students to grow as musicians and tomorrow's leaders is a great asset. She also brings insight to the Board since she knows firsthand the experience of being a parent of two of our students who are recent alumni."

Ogden looks forward to serving in this position for PYO Music Institute. She said, "I am so proud to serve as Chair of such a highly respected organization, especially this year, as we recognize the Maestro's 25th Anniversary with PYOMI. I know from my sons' experience the rich and vibrant educational opportunities it offers. And I'm a huge supporter of Tune Up Philly, our program that provides free instruction to under-resourced youth, because so many schools don't have music programming, and this is a way for our most vulnerable young people to have the incredible, life-changing power of music in their lives."

Lydia Ogden is the Founder and Principal of All Access Health, an organization that forms

Public-Private-Nonprofit Partnerships for Global Health. As a global health consultant - now working on COVID-19 - she is passionate about improving health equity and population well-being.

Ogden joined pharmaceutical giant Merck in November 2012, initially directing U.S. and ex-U.S. work in vaccines policy, partnerships, and government relations to globalize Merck's vaccines business and improve immunization rates worldwide. From August 2017 to May 2019, she led company-wide strategic engagement with international organizations, foundations, institutions, and industry associations; directed overall access efforts; and headed Merck's Public Policy and Responsibility Council.

Prior to joining Merck, Lydia worked in public health for more than two decades at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leading domestic and international HIV/AIDS policy, implementing global HIV/AIDS programs, serving as the agency's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and heading the Office of Health Reform following passage of the Affordable Care Act. She holds an affiliate faculty appointment in health management and policy at the Dornsife School of Public Health of Drexel University and is an adjunct fellow at the Center for Public Health Initiatives of the University of Pennsylvania.

For more information about PYOMI, visit www.pyomusic.org or call 215-545-0502.