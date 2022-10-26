Luke Hawkins, Sarah Meahl, Will Ray, and Hanley Smith Will Lead Fulton Theatre's WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Fulton Theatre has announced complete casting of their holiday production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Will Ray (Bob Wallace) and Hanley Smith (Betty Haynes) join forces once again. They were last seen on the Fulton stage as Maria and Captain Von Trapp in Fulton Theatre's production of Sound of Music. Ray and Smith will partner with Fulton Theatre newcomers Luke Hawkins (Phil Davis) and Sarah Meahl (Judy Haynes) in this song and dance spectacular. Parker Esse will make his Fulton debut as director and choreographer. Irving Berlin's White Christmas will open November 17 and run through December 31 with previews scheduled November 15 and 16.

Soldiers, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, having served in the army together during World War Two, are still working together as a popular song and dance duo, Wallace and Davis. When they meet the singing sisters, Betty and Judy Haynes, the gentlemen join the sisters and travel with them to their holiday engagement at The Columbia Inn in Vermont. Upon arrival, they discover the Inn is owned by their former military commander, General Waverley but, unbeknownst to the General, the Inn is struggling to survive. Bob, Phil, Betty and Judy decide to put on a big show to draw in business.

With such classics as "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me," "Sisters," and the title song, "White Christmas," this cast of 29 and live orchestra of 10 will be the largest dance show of this season at the Fulton Theatre. Irving Berlin's White Christmas is appropriate for all ages.

The cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas includes principals:

Luke Hawkins (Phil Davis) Broadway; Xanadu, Harry Connick Jr's A Tribute To Cole Porter. Cirque du Soleil; Banana Shpeel, Joya. TV; 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, 2015 Tony Awards, The Colbert Report, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gossip Girl, Annie Live. Film; Hail Caesar.

Sarah Meahl (Judy Haynes) Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate!, Hello, Dolly!, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. Off-Broadway: Black No More, NY City Center Encores!, Standard Time, Speakeasy TS! Bway Labs: Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, Anastasia, The Secret Garden, Clueless, Romy & Michelle, Stroman's The Right Girl. Regional: The Old Globe, MUNY, Bway Sacramento, Papermill, La Jolla, Walnut Street, TUTS, TOTS, DC Shakespeare, Kansas City Starlight, TV/Film: Isn't it Romantic?

Will Ray (Bob Wallace) Broadway/National Tours: Les Miserables (Jean Valjean U/S), Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Little House on the Prairie (Almanzo Wilder U/S). Fulton favorites: The Sound of Music (Captain Georg von Trapp), Miss Saigon (Chris), Les Misérables (Ejolras), and Wizard of Oz (Tin Man).

Hanley Smith (Betty Haynes) The Fulton: The Sound of Music (Maria), Les Miserables, Venus in Fur, Murder on the Orient Express. Other favorites: The Last Five Years (directed by Jason Alexander); She Loves Me, The 39 Steps (Gretna Theatre); The Glass Menagerie (Pioneer Theatre).

Featured/Ensemble: Lindsey Grimble Adams (Tessie, Mrs. Snore, Seamstress, u/s Martha), Sierra Anastasi (Ensemble, u/s Dance Ensemble), Megan Nicole Arnoldy (Ensemble, u/s Betty), Mike Backes (Ralph Sheldrake, u/s Bob), Joshua Bellamy (Ensemble), Bailey Blaise (Ensemble, Rita, u/s Judy), Kelly Liz Bolick (Ensemble, u/s Rita, 2nd Judy u/s, Dance Captain), Jonathan Bryant (Ensemble, u/s Mike Nulty, u/s Announcer), Gina de Pool (Ensemble), Alex Drost (Ensemble, Conductor, u/s Phil Davis), Lillian E Gorski (Ensemble, 2nd Betty u/s), Blake Hammond (Ezekiel, Snoring Man, Jimmy), LeVane Harrington (Ensemble, u/s Ezekiel & Snoring Man), Rachael Britton Hart (Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Snoring Man, u/s Tessie, u/s Seamstress), Hannah Hubbard (Ensemble, u/s Rhoda), Cassidy Ingram (Ensemble), Tarra Conner Jones (Martha Watson), Cienna Kamanda (Susan Waverly), Darren Lorenzo (General Henry Waverly), Alex Hayden Miller (Ensemble, u/s Sheldrake & Conductor, 2nd Bob u/s), Tori Mills (u/s Susan Waverly), Julie Eshenauer Rivera (Ensemble, 2nd Susan u/s), Daniel Velasquez (Mike Nulty, Ensemble, 2nd Phil u/s), Alexander Vogelgesang (Ensemble, u/s Dance Ensemble), Shari Williams (Ensemble, Rhoda).

The production and creative team: Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Elspeth Bustard (Deck Stage Manager), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Coordinator), Parker Esse (Director/Choreographer), Kevin S. Foster II (Hair & Wig Designer), Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), Benjamin Stayner (Associate Music Director), and Katelin Walsko (Props Designer).

Upcoming at the Fulton: A Christmas Carol (November 24 - December 23) and a Fulton Holiday Cabaret (December 1-18) and The Play That Goes Wrong (January 19 - February 12). For more information please visit thefulton.org