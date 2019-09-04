Lebanon Community Theatre Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Thriller and crime drama fans alike are encouraged to mark their calendars to visit Lebanon Community Theatre this month for a presentation of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. Based on Christie's novel of the same name, the play tells the chilling tale of ten strangers, apparently with little in common, who are lured to a vacation on an isolated island. The tides soon turn when the guests begin dying one by one. Is there someone else on the island? Is the killer among them? Who, if anyone, will survive?

"And Then There Were None is a play guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat," said Sean Bennett, who takes the helm in the director's chair for this production. "I made my directorial debut with this play, so I am excited to now bring this amazing show to life at Lebanon Community Theatre, and I couldn't have asked for a better cast or crew beside me. The actors bring these characters to life so beautifully, the audience will want to come back again."

Bennett is a newcomer to the Lebanon Community Theatre family, but has previously staged And Then There Were None at the Majestic Theatre in Pottsville, Pa. He also has recently appeared in the cast of LCT's 2019 production fundraiser, Broadway at the Barn.

Joining Bennett's cast are Eileen Daub as Vera Claythorne, Glenn Anderson as Phillip Lombard, Daniel Walmer as William Blore, Shirley Folmer as Helen Rogers, Sandi Trait as Ethel Rogers, Sunshie Rishel as Doctor Armstrong, Tice Allison as Lawrence Wargrave, Isiah Hunter as Anthony Marston, Jane Zendarski as Emily Brent, Marc Lubbers as General Mackenzie and Michael Witmer as Fred Narracott.

When And Then There Were None was being adapted to the stage for Broadway, the producers felt that the novel ending was too dark and morbid for a World War II ridden America. The ending was reworked, and the show went on to critical acclaim. On the 125th anniversary of Christie's birth, her grandson wrote the novel ending into the play. Giving directors their choice of either the 1943 revised ending, or the 1939 original ending. Don't miss your only chance to see the full story, in Agatha Christie's own words, with a special performance of the original ending on Saturday September 21.

Please note that due to the nature of this show, parental discretion is advised. This show contains multiple deaths, some more violent than others. This show features instances of simulated gunshots.

The details:

· When:

o September 12-14 and 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.

o September 15 and 22 at 2:30 p.m.

· Where: Lebanon Community Theatre, Lebanon Pa.

· Cost: $12 for students, $14 for adults

· Purchase tickets at www.LebanonCommunityTheatre.org

About the Lebanon Community Theatre

For more than five decades, the Lebanon Community Theatre has provided our community - and all of South Central Pennsylvania - live productions for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages.

Lebanon Community Theatre is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization founded to enrich, entertain and educate our community with the best available theatre experiences. We are committed to playing an active role in keeping our community vital by greatly enhancing the quality of life for our neighbors in Lebanon County and across Central Pennsylvania.

From our Board of Directors to our various casts and crews - on stage and behind the scenes - everyone is welcome regardless of skill, ability or background. We count as most important a passion for the arts, a love of community and a heart for service.

For more information, visit www.lebanoncommunitytheare.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You