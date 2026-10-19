Jay Leno to Perform at Hershey Theatre in March 2027

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Acclaimed late-night TV show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will return to Hershey Theatre for a performance on Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Leno's late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the No. 1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Leno can currently be seen on tour across the country and internationally, continuing to perform more than 100 stand-up shows annually.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

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