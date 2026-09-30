Hershey Symphony to Launch Season with FIRE AND FANTASY
The orchestra features Young Artist Competition 2026 winner Jiarui Li in the program.
The Hershey Symphony will kick off its 58th season at the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM with Fire and Fantasy. The concert will include Weber's Der Freischütz and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite along with other selections.
'Our first concert of this season celebrates storytelling, with music chosen from opera, ballet, and the concert stage,' said Maestro Greg Woodbridge. 'I'm sure there are many melodies that will be familiar to our audience even if they don't know the selections by name. This repertoire shows off the Hershey Symphony and the excitement we bring to our performances; even previously unknown works are likely to become new favorites.'
The concert also highlights the talent of Hershey Symphony 2026 Young Artist Competition winner Jiarui Li, performing Beethoven's lyrical Piano Concerto No. 4. Li is a senior at Lancaster Mennonite High School and studies piano with Dr. Xun Pan. 'I am truly honored and grateful to have this opportunity to perform music together with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. It is an absolute privilege for me to make music with such talented musicians. This experience will definitely be a precious memory of mine,' said Li.
For winning the competition, Li also received the $1,000 William & Ruth Cagnoli Award, named for the late founders of Cagnoli Music.
The Young Artist Competition was established by the symphony to celebrate young artists with superior musical ability in South Central Pennsylvania. The competition is open to all students enrolled in grades 7 through 11 who reside or go to school in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, or York County.
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