Hershey Symphony to Launch Season with FIRE AND FANTASY

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The Hershey Symphony will kick off its 58th season at the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM with Fire and Fantasy. The concert will include Weber's Der Freischütz and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite along with other selections.

'Our first concert of this season celebrates storytelling, with music chosen from opera, ballet, and the concert stage,' said Maestro Greg Woodbridge. 'I'm sure there are many melodies that will be familiar to our audience even if they don't know the selections by name. This repertoire shows off the Hershey Symphony and the excitement we bring to our performances; even previously unknown works are likely to become new favorites.'

The concert also highlights the talent of Hershey Symphony 2026 Young Artist Competition winner Jiarui Li, performing Beethoven's lyrical Piano Concerto No. 4. Li is a senior at Lancaster Mennonite High School and studies piano with Dr. Xun Pan. 'I am truly honored and grateful to have this opportunity to perform music together with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. It is an absolute privilege for me to make music with such talented musicians. This experience will definitely be a precious memory of mine,' said Li.

For winning the competition, Li also received the $1,000 William & Ruth Cagnoli Award, named for the late founders of Cagnoli Music.

The Young Artist Competition was established by the symphony to celebrate young artists with superior musical ability in South Central Pennsylvania. The competition is open to all students enrolled in grades 7 through 11 who reside or go to school in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, or York County.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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