WILD KRATTS LIVE Stage Show to Return to Hershey Theatre in 2027
Martin and Chris Kratt will star in the interactive show featuring live-action and animation.
Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0, the theatrical production based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS Kids series, will return to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, March 31, 2027, at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Starring Martin and Chris Kratt, creators of the Wild Kratts series, the show will take audiences on a wild ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation. Guests are encouraged to bring their animal knowledge and participate from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt brothers during the show.
For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.WildKratts.com.
Photo Credit: Amanda Stronza
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