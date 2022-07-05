JERSEY BOYS to Open This Week at the Millbrook Playhouse

The area premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice is running on the the Millbrook Playhouse's Ryan Main Stage from July 8 through July 23, 2022.



Follow the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey with the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. Don't miss your chance to see this blockbuster show - you're sure to leave exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"



The Production is Directed and Choreographed by Chaz Wolcott. As a performer, Chaz appeared in the National Tour of Cats and the First National Tour of Disney's Newsies. He also appeared in the film version of Newsies from Hollywood's Pantages Theatre and was featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance. A few of Chaz's regional credits include The Rev, Arena Stage, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Gateway Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, Casa Mañana, and Westchester Broadway Theatre. He serves on the Dance and Musical Theatre faculty at Penn State University's School of Theatre.



Starring as the Four Seasons are Millbrook newcomers Adam Marino as Frankie Valli, Tyler Shore as Tommy DeVito, Nathan David Smith as Nick Massi, and Colin Denehy as Bob Guido. Joining them is the multi-talented group of actors, including Alberto Blanco (Charlie/Ensemble), Zoe Constantinides (Lead Angel/Ensemble), Michael Floriano (Nick DeVito/Ensemble), Frank Franconeri (Gyp DeCarlo/Ensemble), Tyler Gallaher (Bob Crewe/Ensemble), Adeleke Goring (Barry/Ensemble), Kelly Long (Francine/Ensemble), Alicia Pedraza (Mary/Ensemble), Alexandra Shephard (Lorraine/Ensemble), and Zachary Spafford (Joe Pesci/Frankie Understudy).



Jersey Boys' Musical Director is Benjamin McCormack. The production team includes Costume Design by Stephanie Parks, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Set/Projection Design by Valeriya Nedviga, Props Design by David Singleton, and Wig Design by Terrell Jenkins. The Production Stage Manager is Ericka Conklin, and Assistant Stage Manager is Elizabeth (Bizzy) Mine. The Stage Management team includes Erin Fallon, Alexandra Marusko, Shantel Hill, Caroline Million, and Joseph Peachey.



Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone (570-748-8083) and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org. Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/ Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50. *Please note the production contains some strong langue.

Season Flex Passes are still available. A four-show package is $100-$105, which is a 5% discount if one were to buy tickets separately. Don't forget that ticket exchanges are available 24 hours before the show and cost $5.00, but Flex Package holders get them free!