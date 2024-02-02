Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone

Performances run February 29 through March 10 in Touchstone's 75-seat theatre in Southside Bethlehem.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre Photo 3 Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents HeadEye: The Musical – a new original play that brings to life the psychedelic music of Jason E.R. Hedrington. Part  classic Broadway musical, part titillating burlesque show, and part puppet-filled love story wrapped up in a rollicking space adventure, HeadEye: The Musicalperforms February 29 through March 10 in Touchstone's 75-seat theatre in Southside Bethlehem.

 

This mind-bending musical mission through intergalactic space follows the misadventures of Tralfamadorian space ace, HeadEye, and his intrepid interplanetary crew. Trip along with them as they face daring exploits, dastardly villains, dramatic thrills, and perhaps the most terrifying thing of all – love.

 

Four years ago, Jason E.R. Hedrington released his solo album EARTH GIRLS under the moniker “HeadEye”. Inspired by other thematic concept albums like Pink Floyd's The Wall, he constructed it as if it were a musical, featuring a cast of lovable intergalactic characters. The album follows the “Romeo and Juliet”-style exploits of HeadEye, a one-eyed alien stationed on Earth to observe human culture. Throughout his time on our planet, HeadEye explores what it means to be human, including the ups and downs that come from experiencing love - an emotion forbidden on his home planet.

 

Touchstone Theatre's Artistic Director Jp Jordan and Ensemble Member Christopher Shorr immediately fell in love with the album and set out to transform it into a full-fledged musical, with the traditional Touchstone twist. “It's going to be a wild ride, and an experience our audience has never had before,” says Christopher. “We're bringing Jason's characters and music to life with more technical elements than typical Touchstone shows - a bigger set, more complex lighting, integrated video, and outlandish costumes. It's full of terrific music and theatrical surprises that will have folks humming and giggling all the way home!”

 

This intergalactic space rock musical follows evolved animal races and stoned robots as they explore not only the galaxy, but the very meaning of love and life itself. Featuring fantastical puppets, saucy dance numbers, and a lot of heart, HeadEye is a theatrical experience audiences won't want to miss. “If you were/are a fan of The Pan Show, Bhudoo, Dictators for Dummies, or even Follies (but think more adult!) you should feel right at home with HeadEye: The Musical,” says co-writer Jp Jordan. “It's Touchstone's comedic sensibilities and imagination firing on all cylinders."

 

Due to some sexual content and explicit references to drug use, it might be better to leave the kiddos at home for this one. This is a show for grown-ups who are young at heart but still enjoy some risque adult humor.

 

Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor Astound. WDIY and Lehigh Valley with Love provide media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Artsand the National Endowment for the Arts.  HeadEye: The Musical runs from February 29 through March 10, 2024. Shows begin at 8pm Thursday through Saturday, and at 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are $25, with $15 tickets for students/seniors. On Thursdays, Touchstone offers a pay-what-you-will ticket option at the door, as available, allowing walkup patrons to name their own ticket price. Group rates are available upon request. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone Photo
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents HeadEye: The Musical – a new original play that brings to life the psychedelic music of Jason E.R. Hedrington.

2
Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre Photo
Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present ROCK OF AGES, a musical comedy, featuring some of your favorite rock hits from the 80’s! See photos of the cast in character for the production.

3
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place, opens Saturday, February 10 and plays through Sunday, February 25. The Friday and Saturday performance time is 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 pm, at Gamut Theatre, 15 North 4th Street. 

4
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season

 The Lebanon County Choral Society will begin rehearsals on February 5 in preparation for their May 19 concert, “Coronation.” Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus, while those in third through eighth grades are welcome in the youth chorus.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont TheatrePhotos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month PresentationSankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New SeasonLebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season
Travis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton TheatreTravis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton Theatre

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (3/23-3/24)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Twelfth Night in Central Pennsylvania Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You