Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrated With New Film Series Curated With York County Community Partners

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts regularly partners with members of the York County community to spread awareness of its programming and ensure the power of the live performing arts is accessible to all.

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Appell Center continues this partnership model, once again collaborating with prominent York County community members to curate an exclusive film series. Each featured film portrays the struggles, triumphs and challenges faced by notable individuals in significant periods of their lives. They are stories that simply must be told and retold… stories that continue to influence those that experience them.

Admission to all three movies in the series is free to the entire community.

Like Water for Chocolate (Sun, 9/15, 3pm) – selected by Madeline Torres-Ocasio, Districtwide Parent Liaison, School District of the City of York

Stand and Deliver (Sun, 9/22, 3pm) – selected by David Gonzalez, Director of Economic Initiatives, York County Economic Alliance and Sully Pinos, Director of Business Solutions and Innovation, York County Economic Alliance

Roma (Sun, 10/13, 3pm) – selected by Ricky Quintero, Executive Administrator for the Mayor, City of York

Each film screening will open with remarks by its curator, detailing why they think the movie should be shared with the York community, and how it has significantly impacted their lives.

“The Appell Center is committed to featuring not only prominent and local artists on our stages, but the essential stories of history and cultural heritage on our screens, “stated Todd Fogdall, Appell Center President & CEO. “We are honored to work with Madeline, David, Sully and Ricky to bring these stories to the whole community.

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE

The youngest daughter in her family, the beautiful Tita (Lumi Cavazos) is forbidden to marry her true love, Pedro (Marco Leonardi). Since tradition dictates that Tita must care for her mother, Pedro weds her older sister, Rosaura (Yareli Arizmendi), though he still loves Tita. The situation creates much tension in the family, and Tita's powerful emotions begin to surface in fantastical ways through her cooking. As the years pass, unusual circumstances test the enduring love of Pedro and Tita.

Based on the novel by Laura Esquivel.

Curator:

Madeline Torres-Ocasio serves as the Districtwide Parent Liaison for the Students Services Department of the School District of the City of York. Her mission is to educate students and their families, helping them connect with opportunities in the community. Madeline's dedication to serving others has led her to join several non-profit organizations, including the York County Hispanic Coalition, the York City Human Relations Commission, York XL, and the Rotary Club. In her free time, Madeline enjoys spending time with her family, learning about her heritage, and dancing.

STAND AND DELIVER

Edward James Olmos stars as Jaime Escalante in this inspirational true story about a teacher and the unmotivated East Los Angeles high school students who he inspires, badgers, threatens and humors into learning the most demanding of all math sciences–calculus. But the accomplishment is so utterly fantastic that the students are accused of cheating. Given a choice to accept the allegation or retake an extremely demanding examination to prove themselves, the students decide to Stand and Deliver.

Curators:

David Gonzalez is the Director of Economic initiatives for the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA). He's been with the YCEA since 2016 and works to advocate for the local economy and connect businesses with resources. His role includes ensuring the progress of the county's 10-year Economic Action Plan, a comprehensive plan focused on strengthening the quality of life and economic opportunities of the community. David's portfolio of work includes expanding broadband access, improving the Codorus Creek in the City of York, leading a plan to increase access and affordability of housing, and supporting communities and businesses in leveraging outdoor recreation for economic opportunity.

Sully Pinos is the Director of Business Solutions & Innovation for the York County Economic Alliance and leads the YCEA's Bloom Empowerment Center. In this role, she oversees a variety of business outreach and engagement. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she was on the front lines by supporting the deployment of over $20 million in small business support, allocated by the Pennsylvania or York County governments, to aid over 1,800 small businesses in YoCo.

ROMA

With his eighth and most personal film, Alfonso Cuarón recreated the early-1970s Mexico City of his childhood, narrating a tumultuous period in the life of a middle-class family through the experiences of Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio, in a revelatory screen debut), the indigenous domestic worker who keeps the household running. Charged with the care of four small children abandoned by their father, Cleo tends to the family even as her own life is shaken by personal and political upheavals.

Written, directed, shot, and coedited by Cuarón, Roma is a labor of love with few parallels in the history of cinema, deploying monumental black-and-white cinematography, an immersive soundtrack, and a mixture of professional and nonprofessional performances to shape its author's memories into a world of enveloping texture, and to pay tribute to the woman who nurtured him.

Curator:

Ricky Quintero is the Executive Administrator for Mayor Michael Helfrich in the City of York, managing the operations of the Office of the Mayor. He has over 12 years of experience in both local and State Governments, which includes the City of York and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Ricky attended HACC for Business Administration and Eastern Mennonite University for Leadership and Organizational Management. Ricky is deeply involved in his community, constantly seeking ways to give back and make a positive impact. His volunteer work and participation in local initiatives reflect his genuine care for the well-being of others. He is known for his innovative ideas and forward-thinking approach, seeking new ways to improve processes and services, driving progress and growth in his field. Ricky is a mentor to many and a natural leader who inspires and motivates those around him, always willing to share his knowledge and experience. He takes the time to guide and support others, helping them achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

TICKETS

Admission for this exclusive Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series are free.

APPELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS enriches the community through performing arts, education, and entertainment. Featuring two historic theaters—the 1,262-seat Strand Theatre and the 450-seat Capitol Theatre—the Appell Center offers some of the biggest names in live, professional performing arts along with impactful education programs.

