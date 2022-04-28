Hershey Theatre Announces The 2022-23 Broadway Series; SIX, HADESTOWN, and More!

Hershey Theatre today announced a full lineup of spectacular Broadway touring productions for the 2022-23 Broadway Series, a flagship season for the historic venue.

The 2022-23 Broadway Series programming features:

"My Fair Lady," January 17-22, 2023

"Hadestown," April 4-9, 2023

"Six," June 13-18, 2023

"Come From Away," August 1-6, 2023

The optional attractions for the 2022-23 Broadway Series include the long-awaited return of the nine-time Tony-winning "The Book of Mormon" for a weeklong engagement on September 17-October 2, 2022, and a one-night-only performance of "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" on February 16, 2023.

Broadway Series subscriptions are available now starting at $155, with online subscription forms available at www.HersheyTheatre.com. Single tickets will be available online at www.Ticketmaster.com starting August 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. for all attractions except for "The Book of Mormon," which will go on sale on May 9, 2022, at 10 a.m.

My Fair Lady

Opening the season on January 17-22, 2023, is "My Fair Lady." From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes Lerner & Loewe's "My Fair Lady," "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "My Fair Lady" tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed? For more information, please visit www.MyFairLadyOnTour.com.

Hadestown

Next, the season welcomes "Hadestown," where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, "Hadestown" will visit Hershey on April 4-9, 2023. This acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin ("Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812") is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - "Hadestown" is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. For more information, please visit www.Hadestown.com.

Six

Coming to Hershey Theatre on June 13-18, 2023, is Broadway's newest sensation, "Six." From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the "Six" wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power!

This new original musical is a global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says "Six" "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails "Six" as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!" Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. For more information, please visit www.SixOnBroadway.com.

Come From Away

Broadway's "Come From Away," the winner of Best Musical across North America, is coming to Hershey on August 1-6, 2023. This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. For more information, please visit www.ComeFromAway.com.

The Book of Mormon (optional attraction)

"The Book of Mormon," the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical, returns to Hershey on September 27-October 2, 2022. The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal."

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing-room-only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, "The Book of Mormon" has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit www.TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (optional attraction)

"Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" is an optional attraction taking the stage at Hershey Theatre on February 16, 2023. It tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. For more information, please visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.

For more information on the upcoming Broadway shows and subscriptions, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.