Disney Jr. Love on Tour: LET'S PLAY Comes to Hershey Theatre in October

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play - the latest version of the Disney Jr. live tour - will visit Hershey Theatre for a show on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

New to this year’s three-time Pollstar-nominated Disney Jr. Live Tour is the addition of Ariel from the highly anticipated new series “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “SuperKitties.” The tour will also feature the iconic clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

Kicking off on September 17 in Costa Mesa, the tour will visit many cities across the U.S., including New York, Nashville, Chicago and Hershey, Pa. Inspired by hit series from the 24-hour Disney Jr. channel, in “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play,” Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, the “Puppy Dog Pals,” Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties,” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DisneyJuniorTour.com.

