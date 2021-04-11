Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hershey Symphony Orchestra Holds Corks & Composers Fundraiser

Music Director Dr. Sandra Dackow will share the musical impact that composers have made from Austria, Italy, France, and the United States.

Apr. 11, 2021  

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra on May 23, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a virtual trip to Austria, Italy, France, and the United States to enjoy wine and cheese pairings with Sommelier Carrie Elliott Reese.

At each stop, Hershey Symphony Music Director Dr. Sandra Dackow will share the musical impact that these countries' composers have made. Participants will enjoy musical samples by composers from each country performed by many members of the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. In addition, Dr. Eric Fung, Associate Professor of Music (Piano Performance) at Lebanon Valley College and acclaimed pianist, will play selections from Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

Participants will pick up their special wine and cheese boxes in Hershey the day of the event. Instructions for pick up and a link to access the virtual event will be sent after registration. The cost is $75 per wine and cheese box with all proceeds benefiting The Hershey Symphony Orchestra. Reservations are limited and may be made on the Symphony website.


