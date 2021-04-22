Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hershey Area Playhouse to Host Open House in May

They are inviting family and friends to bring a blanket and settle on the Playhouse lawn to enjoy a variety of entertainment and festive activities.

Apr. 22, 2021  
Hershey Area Playhouse to Host Open House in May

Join the Hershey Area Playhouse for an open house on May 15 from 11:30 to 2:30. Themed Entr'acte, which means the start of Act 2, the event is both a fundraiser and a chance for the Playhouse community to come together to celebrate the arts in the community and the Playhouse reopening for visitors.

They are inviting family and friends to bring a blanket and settle on the Playhouse lawn to enjoy a variety of entertainment and festive activities. These include Broadway Roulette, a game-show style presentation of Broadway songs and crowd favorites, and audience participation Broadway Karaoke. The Playhouse will also be open for visitors and tours.

"We have been so thankful for the support of our communities over the last year, from performers and volunteers to theatre academy families," says Jen Feldser, Playhouse Board President. "This event represents a reawakening of the Playhouse, and we hope that our supporters will come out and enjoy some time in this special place with people who also care about the Playhouse."

Onsite, guests can also purchase a gift card for future performances and learn more about group sales.

The event will be primarily outside, and guests must adhere to CDC guidelines. No RSVP is necessary-just head on over to the Playhouse lawn at 830 Cherry Drive on the grounds of Country Meadows in Hershey. This event is rain or shine.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu

Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories
Grace Byrnes, Donovan Hoffer and Asia Littlejohn to Star in Concert Celebrating Queen and Photo

Grace Byrnes, Donovan Hoffer and Asia Littlejohn to Star in Concert Celebrating Queen and Journey

Gamut Theatre Presents THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Photo

Gamut Theatre Presents THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Majestic Theater Equipment Endowment Campaign Tops $300,000 Photo

Majestic Theater Equipment Endowment Campaign Tops $300,000

BWW Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Gettysburg Community Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Will Be Presented as Part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL