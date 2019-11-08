Hershey Area Playhouse Announces 2020 Season

Hershey Area Playhouse has announced an exciting schedule of theater for its 2020 season.

The Playhouse will kick off its 2020 season with Love, Loss and What I Wore on February 13-16 and 20-23. The play, written by Nora and Delia Ephron and based on Ilene Beckerman's 1995 book of the same name, consists of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses and why women only wear black. The show, directed by Jennifer Feldser, is a great alternative to the usual February romantic fare, whether for ladies' night or for mothers and daughters to share.

Next up is The Unforgettable Big Band, on May 8 and 9. Directed by Lindy Mack, the tribute to Les Brown and Doris Day means two amazing nights of big band music.

Also in May, When We Were Young and Unafraid, directed by Michael Ritter, will take the Playhouse stage from May 14-17. Set in the early 1970s, Agnes has turned her quiet bed and breakfast into one of the few spots where victims of domestic violence can seek refuge. As the drums of a feminist revolution grow louder outside of Agnes's tiny world, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the women she's spent her life trying to help.

Set in the late 1980s, Rock of Ages, directed by Jasmine Bucher, will rock the Playhouse from July 16-19 and 23-26. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues. But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can the rock n roll gang save the strip-and themselves-before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.

The fall show, You Can't Take It With You, is set for October 1-4 and 8-11. This Pulitzer Prize-winning show, directed by Larry Sheaf, focuses on the unusual Sycamore family. At first the Sycamores seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder.

Rounding out the Playhouse's anniversary season will be the Christmas show, A Gift to Remember, with performances December 3-6 and 10-13. Directed by Lois Heagy and based on the Debbie Macomber novel Can This Be Christmas?, this heartwarming story takes place on Christmas Eve, during a snowstorm, where a group of strangers get stranded on a train due to the weather. They take shelter in a small depot in New Hampshire. Understandably disappointed and dispirited, they try to make the best of things with little success at first but eventually coming to understand the true spirit of Christmas.

All performances will take place at Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, Pa. Discounted season tickets are available by purchasing at least four shows; individual tickets are also available. Dark Night Series tickets are not included in season tickets. For tickets and more information, please visit www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com.





