Hedgerow Theatre Company Kicks Off the Fall Season With THE PHILLY FAN

Opening Night is September 29 at 7:30pm. Previews are September 27 & 28 at 7:30pm, and the show runs through October 15. 

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage Photo 1 Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 3 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: THE PROM at EPAC Photo 4 Review: THE PROM at EPAC

Hedgerow Theatre Company Kicks Off the Fall Season With THE PHILLY FAN

It’s game time. Celebrated Philadelphia playwright Bruce Graham brings an updated version of his wildly popular The Philly Fan to Hedgerow Theatre–with a catch. With this production, Graham steps off the page and onto the stage in the title role for the first time. The Philly Fan, directed by Joe Canuso and originally developed with Tom McCarthy, is Graham’s hilarious and heartfelt look at the always interesting experience of life as a Philadelphia sports fan, immersed in his passion for his teams, as he hungers for a championship. Opening Night is September 29 at 7:30pm. Previews are September 27 & 28 at 7:30pm, and the show runs through October 15.  Tickets are now available online at Click Here for $20 - 35. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.  

The Philly Fan offers the unapologetic perspective of one passionate South Philadelphia sports fan over a lifetime of soaring highs and crushing lows, with all of the inherent emotions evoked along the way. The play originally premiered at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival as a self production by Graham, Canuso and McCarthy. After a smashing debut, The Philly Fan subsequently enjoyed successful runs at Theatre Exile, Arden Theatre Company, People's Light, Act II, Montgomery Theatre, Media Theater, and Harrah’s Casino and Dante Hall in Atlantic City.

“It was a lot of fun to revisit it as an author. Updating it, new jokes, new stories. Of course, the audience knows how it ends: spoiler alert, we won a Super Bowl,” notes Graham. “Memorizing it as an actor, on the other hand, is a royal pain. I really wanta' kill the playwright.”

At select shows, Hedgerow will be offering pre-game treats for the “fans.” Just like at the ballpark, grab a beverage at Tailgate Thursdays or have a bite on Dollar Dog nights. Hedgerow will host post-performance conversations with local sports personalities to be announced soon. 

“Revisiting The Philly Fan after all these years is going to be a wild ride,” said Canuso. “Even though Philly sports teams have had some success in the last few years our fans are never happy. And we always believe the next disaster is just around the corner. This play revels in all of that angst. It will also be fun to direct Graham as an actor, after directing so many of his plays in the past.”

According to Hedgerow’s Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Graham - a multiple Barrymore award-winner and DelCo native - to perform in his highly entertaining, heartfelt work on the Hedgerow stage and to reunite this all-star artistic team.” 




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gettysburg Community Theatre

This playis filled with witty dialogue, word play, and intrigue. The cast works well together, makes good use of the space, and brings their characters to life with their facial expressions and movements. For an evening of fun and laughter, check out Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Gettysburg Community Theatre.

2
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland Comes to Mt. Gretna Photo
'Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland' Comes to Mt. Gretna

In an Emmy-nominated performance seen on PBS, acclaimed actress Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland in concert. Backed by a dynamite band, Ingersoll delivers virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor, and heart. She also starred as Garland in End of the Rainbow, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre.

3
DreamWrights Center For Community Arts to Present DREAMWRIGHTS MINI-FRINGE Photo
DreamWrights Center For Community Arts to Present DREAMWRIGHTS MINI-FRINGE

Discover the highly anticipated DreamWrights Mini-FRINGE in York, PA. Experience a captivating showcase of performing arts, creativity, and talent. Find event details and ticketing information.

4
Open Stage Unveils New Season with Theme Out of the Darkness Photo
Open Stage Unveils New Season with Theme 'Out of the Darkness'

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has announced its 38th season of productions with the theme 'Out of the Darkness.' Featuring a lineup of shows that explore the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, the season includes classic plays, new works, musicals, holiday shows and special events. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You