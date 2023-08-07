Hedgerow Theatre Company Kicks Off the Fall Season With THE PHILLY FAN

It’s game time. Celebrated Philadelphia playwright Bruce Graham brings an updated version of his wildly popular The Philly Fan to Hedgerow Theatre–with a catch. With this production, Graham steps off the page and onto the stage in the title role for the first time. The Philly Fan, directed by Joe Canuso and originally developed with Tom McCarthy, is Graham’s hilarious and heartfelt look at the always interesting experience of life as a Philadelphia sports fan, immersed in his passion for his teams, as he hungers for a championship. Opening Night is September 29 at 7:30pm. Previews are September 27 & 28 at 7:30pm, and the show runs through October 15. Tickets are now available online at Click Here for $20 - 35. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.

The Philly Fan offers the unapologetic perspective of one passionate South Philadelphia sports fan over a lifetime of soaring highs and crushing lows, with all of the inherent emotions evoked along the way. The play originally premiered at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival as a self production by Graham, Canuso and McCarthy. After a smashing debut, The Philly Fan subsequently enjoyed successful runs at Theatre Exile, Arden Theatre Company, People's Light, Act II, Montgomery Theatre, Media Theater, and Harrah’s Casino and Dante Hall in Atlantic City.

“It was a lot of fun to revisit it as an author. Updating it, new jokes, new stories. Of course, the audience knows how it ends: spoiler alert, we won a Super Bowl,” notes Graham. “Memorizing it as an actor, on the other hand, is a royal pain. I really wanta' kill the playwright.”

At select shows, Hedgerow will be offering pre-game treats for the “fans.” Just like at the ballpark, grab a beverage at Tailgate Thursdays or have a bite on Dollar Dog nights. Hedgerow will host post-performance conversations with local sports personalities to be announced soon.

“Revisiting The Philly Fan after all these years is going to be a wild ride,” said Canuso. “Even though Philly sports teams have had some success in the last few years our fans are never happy. And we always believe the next disaster is just around the corner. This play revels in all of that angst. It will also be fun to direct Graham as an actor, after directing so many of his plays in the past.”

According to Hedgerow’s Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Graham - a multiple Barrymore award-winner and DelCo native - to perform in his highly entertaining, heartfelt work on the Hedgerow stage and to reunite this all-star artistic team.”