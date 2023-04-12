Hanover High School Will Present MATILDA The Musical This Month

The award winning Matilda the Musical will be presented by the Hanover High School Drama Program in the Hanover High School (HHS) auditorium April 21, 22 & 23. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7pm. The Sunday matinee will start at 2pm.

The show will feature district-wide students from elementary, middle and high school to fulfill the roles of young and old students as well as the main characters. Riley Rodriguez, a sixth grader, portrays the title character, Matilda. Joel Perez, a Senior at HHS will play the bullying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Myah Maloney, a Senior at HHS will play the energetic Librarian, Mrs. Phelps. Finley Miller, Hanover's reigning Miss Hanover and Senior at HHS, will portray Matilda's mother, Mrs. Wormwood. Joel Torez will play Mr. Wormwood. Adriel Fenby, a Sophomore, will play Matilda's teacher, Miss Honey. Will Mace, a Junior at HHS, will play both the Escapologist and Mrs. Wormwood's Italian dance instructor, Rudolpho. Cast members range from 3rd -12th grade with a cast of over 40.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. British children's author Roald Dahl, who had also written Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, wrote the original novel Matilda in 1988. The novel was adapted into a 1996 American film. The musical opened on Broadway in 2013 and ran for 1,555 performances. Matilda the Musical was most recently made into a Netflix Movie this past December.

Matilda loves to read. She is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Audiences will enjoy musical numbers such as NAUGHTY, THE SCHOOL SONG, the high energy REVOLTING CHILDREN and more!

The award winning HHS Drama program hopes you can join us as we take you into the mind of Matilda through the magic of LIVE theatre. Ticket pricing is as follows: Students in advance (on-line or in person) - $7.00 Adults in advance (on-line or in person) - $8.00 Students at-the-door - $9.00 Adults at-the-door - $10.00 Please go to Click Here to get your tickets online. Tickets are also available in the Hanover High School office weekdays during school hours. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to save $2 off of each ticket.