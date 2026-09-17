Hammerstein Museum Selects Adams-Bickel for Highland Farm Renovations

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The nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has announced the selection of Adams-Bickel Contractors as the general contractor for the renovation of Highland Farm, the historic Doylestown home where Oscar Hammerstein II lived and worked for the final 20 years of his life. Construction is anticipated to begin on Monday.

The selection follows an extensive and highly competitive process undertaken to identify the right construction partner for the important preservation and renovation project.

'We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the journey to preserve and revitalize Highland Farm,' said Greg Roth, President of the OHMTEC Board of Directors. 'Selecting a contractor for a project of this importance required tremendous care and diligence. After an extensive and highly competitive process led by Christine Junker and Alex Perez, our Board selected Adams-Bickel Contractors. We are confident that their experience, expertise, and commitment to quality make them the right partner to help bring this vision to life.'

The Museum issued Requests for Proposals to nine qualified firms, receiving four comprehensive bids. The project team held formal meetings with each finalist, conducted extensive reference checks, thoroughly reviewed detailed budget line items, and carefully evaluated each firm's experience with historic properties and institutional projects.

Period Architecture, Ltd. is serving as the architect for the project. The Philadelphia-based firm brings extensive experience in historic preservation and adaptive reuse to the renovation of Highland Farm.

Adams-Bickel's portfolio includes work for both the Michener Art Museum and The County Theater, two Bucks County institutions whose historic and cultural significance closely aligns with the goals of the Highland Farm project.

The upcoming renovation represents the latest chapter in Hammerstein Museum's effort to preserve Highland Farm and expand its role as a destination for musical theatre history, arts education, and community engagement.

Since purchasing the property, the Museum has:

Acquired Oscar Hammerstein II's original writing desk, bringing it back to Highland Farm rather than allowing it to become part of the Smithsonian's collection, along with numerous historic artifacts from Hammerstein family members and Broadway memorabilia collectors, that provide insights into Oscar's unparalleled career and the Hammerstein family's life at Highland Farm.

Preserved a remarkable collection of original timbers following the unexpected loss of the historic barn in a severe storm, with plans to incorporate them into the future Theatre Education Center building.

Grown its annual gala into a Broadway-caliber event attracting celebrated performers and leaders from the theatre industry.

Expanded its educational and community programming, including the International Youth Solo Contest and Young Playwrights Festival, family sing-alongs, mobile workshops for children and youth, and community presentations for civic groups, retirement communities, and historical associations.

Developed collaborations with institutions including the Michener Art Museum, Bucks County Playhouse, and Pearl S. Buck House and other partnerships.

'The progress Hammerstein Museum has made since acquiring Highland Farm has been extraordinary,' Roth said. 'We have moved from preserving a historic property to actively building its future. This renovation will allow us to honor what Highland Farm has meant to generations of artists and audiences while creating new opportunities for education, engagement, and discovery for generations to come.'

The project is being supported through a combination of public funding, restricted gifts designated for the project, and additional cash contributions made possible by generous supporters.

The project will help restore and improve the historic Highland Farm farmhouse while preparing the property for expanded public use. Planned improvements include work to the farmhouse's roof, HVAC system, porch and balcony, as well as accessibility improvements. The next phase of redevelopment will begin with improvements to the property's parking area, followed by future development on the historic foundation of the former barn to create expanded exhibit and educational spaces.

Joseph P. Bello, Jr., CEO & President of Adams-Bickel Contractors, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the project.

'Adams-Bickel is incredibly honored to have been selected as the general contractor for this project. We recognize the tremendous historical and cultural significance of this property and the responsibility that comes with helping preserve it for future generations. Our team is excited to get started and looks forward to working closely with the OHM team and design partners to thoughtfully bring their vision to life.'

Highland Farm is a nationally recognized historic property and an important part of American musical theatre history. Hammerstein lived at the farm with his wife, Dorothy, and their family from 1940 until his death in 1960. During those years, he wrote some of his most celebrated work, mentored a young Stephen Sondheim, and continued the creative partnerships and humanitarian work that shaped his legacy.

The Hammerstein Museum is guided by an all-volunteer Board of Directors, led by Greg Roth, President and Fundraising Committee Chair; Mike Adams, Vice President and Collections Committee Chair; Christine Junker, Secretary and Marketing & Communications Committee Chair; Tara Haurin, Finance Committee Chair; Jim DeVivo, Ph.D., Education Committee; Sasha Eisenberg, Events Committee Chair; Julie Flack, Education Committee Chair; Greg Kammerer, Fundraising and Events Committees; and Alex Perez, Facilities Committee Chair. Christopher Hutton serves as Administrative Coordinator.

Hammerstein Museum's mission is to preserve and interpret Oscar Hammerstein II's legacy while inspiring future generations through theatre education, storytelling, creativity, collaboration, and the arts.

Donations are needed to support the nonprofit's growing educational programs and the future development of Highland Farm. To learn more about the renovation project, educational programs, or to make a donation, visit hammersteinmuseum.org.

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