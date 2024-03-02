Gretna Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season

Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale now for Gretna Theatre's 97th season, including five mainstage productions and four Family Series presentations, most of which will take place this summer at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse. The intimate play, Every Brilliant Thing, will be performed at Gretna's Timbers, a charming restaurant celebrating over 60 years of service to Lebanon County.

“We are so excited about the incredible line-up of programming we have in store for Summer of 2024! Our Mainstage season includes two musical events featuring the spectacular music of Whitney Houston and legends of rock & Roll like Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Buddy Holly and more. We also have a wonderful collection of plays and musicals, including another thrilling collaboration with The Hershey Symphony. There is truly something for everyone and we are so excited to welcome audiences back to Mount Gretna this summer for captivating theatrical experiences,” says Producing Artistic Director.

THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY

May 30 - June 8, 2024

Created by Mark Clements

Directed & Music Directed by Dan Kazemi

From her powerful anthems to her glamorous elegance on the silver screen, Whitney Houston's breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits. Featuring songs like “I Will Always Love You,” “Saving All My Love For You” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go,” this superstar's warmth and magnetism takes center stage in a fitting tribute to the woman known simply as “The Voice.”

BURT & ME

June 20 – June 29, 2024

Book by Larry McKenna

Music & Lyrics by Burt Bacharach and Hal David

Joe and Lacey were high school sweethearts who drifted apart when they attended different colleges after graduation. Years later, their paths cross again and Joe devises a clever plan to win Lacey back … with the help of one Burt Bacharach. Including “Walk On By”, “I Say A Little Prayer For You”, “I'll Never Fall In Love Again”, “Close To You” and many more all time classics, this is a summer musical not to be missed!”

CHESS In Concert with the Hershey Symphony

July 11 - July 20, 2024

Music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Michael Philip O'Brien

Featuring the music of ABBA members Andersson and Ulvaeus, as well as lyrics by musical theatre icon Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Aida), this gripping musical was inspired by the political and international spectacle of the 1972 World Chess Championship between American Bobby Fischer and Russian Boris Spassky. Set in the 1980's at the height of the Cold War, Chess illustrates how something as trivial as a game of chess can mean so much more when fueled by the threats and propaganda of nations at war.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

August 1 – August 10, 2024

By Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

Directed by Kate Galvin

Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching and hilarious one-man play that will have your belly laughing and your eyes brimming. Based on true and untrue stories and told with the help of the audience, it is a life-affirming story of how to achieve hope through focusing on the smallest miracles of life. Performed in the intimate Gretna Timbers space!

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE - Back by popular demand!

August 22 – August 25, 2024

Created by Jason Cohen and Michael Schiralli

After playing Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet” in over 80 cities, Jason Cohen brings his ivory-smashing, high-energy performance to a new theatrical concert. Featuring songs of Lewis's contemporaries such as Elvis, Cash, and Buddy, as well as the New Orleans and gospel traditions that inspired Lewis, Great Balls of Fire will have the audience dancing, singing, and saying “goodness gracious - when can we buy tickets again?!”

ABOUT GRETNA THEATRE

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.

