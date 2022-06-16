Gretna Theatre Continues Its 95th Season With MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Gretna Theatre presents the Tony Award-Winning Broadway hit, Matilda, the Musical. From the marvelous mind of Roald Dahl comes the inspiring story of Matilda, a little girl with unbelievable wit and intelligence.

Unloved by her parents and belittled by her child-hating headmistress, Matilda boldly steps up with the support of her kind-hearted teacher to set things right with her cleverness and a little bit of magic. Based on the beloved book and movie, this musical shows audiences of all ages that everyone has the power to change their story.

Maggie Anderson's direction and choreography are accompanied by music direction by A. Scott Williams, scenic design by Andrew Robinson, lighting design by Diana Duecker, costume design by Diana Nugent, and sound design by the Resident Sound Designer Johnathan Shuey. The cast of nine children and fifteen industry professionals is led by Luli Mitchell as Matilda, Alex Keiper as Mrs. Wormwood, Zach Tallman as Mr. Wormwood, Anna Bailey as Miss Honey, and Randall Frizado as Ms. Trunchbull.

"I love the eccentric, whacky atmosphere of this comedic and touching story where [Matilda] becomes the heroine of her journey through determination, resilience, knowledge, and imagination," says Anderson, "the story of Matilda highlights how books can be a portal to transformation and empowerment, how education creates a world of possibility, and highlights the message of standing up for what is right in the face of adversity."

Tickets begin at $15 and are available for purchase by visiting GretnaTheatre.org or calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627.