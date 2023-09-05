Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals Lineup of Fall 2023 Theatre and Dance Classes

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the non-profit 501c3 organization currently in its 15th year at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, PA, has opened registration for Fall 2023 Theatre & Dance Classes for students enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th Grade, as well as Adults. Register today at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org

Class space is limited so students are encouraged to register in advance online for the in person classes. Fall 2023 Classes at GCT are perfect for beginners as well as those students that have been on stage before. These classes are not affiliated with a production, but do culminate in an informal, in-class presentation open to family members on the last day of each class. Course descriptions are listed on the website.

Fall 2023 Class Schedule:

September 6-October 18 Tap Dance Classes: Beginner Level Tap 6-7pm Wednesdays and Intermediate Level Tap 7-8pm Wednesdays.

September 12, 19, & 26 Singing Stars! (voice class) will be 6-7pm Tuesdays Kindergarten-3rd Grade and 7-8pm Tuesdays 4th-9th Grade.

September 13, 20, & 27 Once Upon A Fairytale (theatre arts class) 6-7pm Wednesdays Kindergarten-3rd Grade.

September 13, 20, & 27 Acting Stars! (acting class) 7-8pm Wednesdays 4th-9th Grade.

October 18, 25, & November 1 The Great Pumpkin Stars! (theatre arts class) 6-7pm Wednesdays Kindergarten-3rd Grade.

October 18, 25, & November 1 Acting Stars! (acting class) 7-8pm Wednesdays 4th-9th Grade.

Additionally, GCT will be offering one time one hour Theatre Arts Workshops for Home School Students 2nd-7th Grade once a month this Fall at 10-11am Fridays, September 22, October 20, November 17, and December 15. Each workshop date is a bit different, and students can enroll in as many classes/workshops as they wish.

The Fall 2023 GCT Faculty includes Bruce Moore, Carrie Conklin, and Kristy Petruzzelli. The public can subscribe free to the theatre email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year. Upcoming performances for youth include The SpongeBob Musical September 9-17 and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer the musical December 1-15. Tickets are available to order online.