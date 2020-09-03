Gettysburg Community Theatre Remembers September 11 with WAR AT HOME

GCT will present the one-act play on the anniversary of September 11.

Gettysburg Community Theatre, a non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, now in their 12th Season, has been closed to the public since March 16, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and pivoted completely to virtual programming rather than in person camps, classes, rehearsals and performances.

On 7pm September 11th, GCT will stream (through Broadway On Demand) their production of the one act play War At Home. A group of students in a New York State high school 100 miles north of Ground Zero respond to the events of September 11th, 2001. The text of this ensemble piece was created from journal writings of over 40 students, teachers, and community members in the weeks immediately following 9/11. The play is written by Nicole Quinn and Nina Shengold.

GCT cast actors from all over this region to rehearse and perform this play via zoom with special permission by Playscripts Inc and it will be available for only 24 hours starting at 7pm September 11, 2020 with pre-order ticket less than $13 through Broadway On Demand. To order virtual ticket go to https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/KsRM7jmdMtGF-war-at-home--gettysburg-community-theatre?channel=watch-now

The cast of War At Home includes: Ashtyn Hess, Elliott Wakefield, Hannah Worley, Michael Bradley, Madi Ross, Sally Earp, Alyssa Byers, Bryton Zook, Noelle Wheeler, Gauri Mangala, Cory Abrecht, Garrett Adams, Sydney Christner, Shane Miller, Josh Miccio, Shannon Liles, Sherry Dilling, and Samuel Eisenhuth and is directed by Chad-Alan Carr.

Other titles coming up this Autumn include: Improv Troupe Show FREE livestream via YouTube 7pm September 12th, HomeSchooled livestream link received by donation of any amount by September 18th, King Henry VIII livestream link received by donation of any amount by September 24th, and the murder mystery comedy CLUE, based on the movie, which is a pre order ticket through Broadway One Demand for streaming at 7pm October 3rd.

We would love to have YOU in the audience for any of our virtual shows...safely at your home.

Audition, ticket, educational, donation, volunteer opportunities, e-news subscription, and more can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.

