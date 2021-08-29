Gettysburg Community Theatre Announces STEEL MAGNOLIAS Cast and Upcoming Auditions

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, reopened in April for in-person public performances after being shuttered for a year with nothing but "zoom shows". Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling will be on stage 7pm September 10, 11, 17, 18, 2pm September 12 & 19 (live) and streaming performances on demand any time September 24-27, 2021. In Chinquapin, Louisiana, Truvy's salon is the go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip. Along with her overeager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who's anybody is a regular there. Through witty banter and wisecracks, a hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes. This funny, marvelously amiable, and truly touching play is America at its best...and all at the corner hair salon! The cast features Erin DiNello of Westminster playing M'Lynn, and her real-life daughter Madison DiNello of Westminster playing the daughter Shelby, while Patrice Smith of McSherrystown plays Ouiser, Katie Pellegrino of Gettysburg plays Annelle, Vanessa Burke of Hanover plays Truvy, and Joan Crooks of Westminster plays Clairee.

Tickets for in person and streaming performances can be purchased at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org with tickets also on sale at the door if any seats are available, but since GCT is a very small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.

The remaining performances of the 2021 GCT season includes:

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 7pm October 8, 9, 15, 16, 2pm October 10 & 17 (live) and streaming performances on demand any time October 22-24, and All Together Now! (A Global Event-Broadway Musical Revue) 7pm November 12-15 at 7pm and 2pm November 13 & 14 (live).

All 2021 streaming performances are made possible in part by the Adams County Arts Council Star Grant that is funded in part by the Borough of Gettysburg, Adams County Commissioners, and the Robert C. Hoffman Trust held by the Adams County Community Foundation.

More information and donation information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

GCT will host open auditions soon for adults for GCT's Improv Troupe at 7pm September 12th, and GCT will also host open auditions for adults for the play LOVING based on Loving v Virginia, at 7pm September 26th or 27th. The rehearsals and performances for Improv Troupe will be TBD by the troupe, and the rehearsal schedule for Loving will be created based on cast availability, and the performances will be weekends February 11-20, 2022.

GCT offers classes in musical theatre, acting, and dance year-round to K-12 and adults, as well as auditions year-round for 12 productions per season. Additionally, GCT has an Improv Troupe, a Senior Citizen Theatre Troupe, a Teen Club, and a Special Needs Theatre Program. GCT's 2022 Season will be posted on their website and Facebook page soon.

GCT is also once again a part of the GIVING SPREE produced by Adams County Community Foundation. The annual fundraising event for over 90 different non-profit organizations to have a chance to earn matching funds on their donations will be held on November 5th. Donors can give online, by mail in form, or drop off in person that day. More information will be posted on the theatre website very soon.