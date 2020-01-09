Gamut/Sankofa Partnership Black History Celebration

In celebration of Black History Month, the Dauphin County Commissioners are proud to sponsor a Sankofa African American Theatre Company production of Voices of the Eighth: Rhythms of Resilience, an original play by Sharia Benn. The play will be presented at Gamut Theatre in downtown Harrisburg and features a 3-performance run to the general public, February 7-9, 2020, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:30 PM. The play is directed by Sharia Benn, and tickets are available for the community engagement price of $19 each at GamutTheatre.org.

Voices of the Eighth: Rhythms of Resilience by Sharia Benn, features real-life stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward, one of the most diverse communities located in Pennsylvania from the late 1700's through its demolition in 1925 to make way for the PA Capitol Complex. The play utilizes research as developed by historians at Messiah College and features music, projected photos from the time, and original poetry written by students from Harrisburg High School - Sci Tech Campus. The presentation also celebrates the Commonwealth Monument, a historical landmark commemorating the Old Eighth Ward and slated for completion in 2020. Each performance is accompanied by a talk-back discussion after the show with audience members who wish to dive deeper and learn more about the production and its subject matter.

The play is part of an ongoing partnership between Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group. Both organizations are non-profit, professional theatres located in Dauphin County and are exceptionally qualified to partner on this project. Sankofa's mission is to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways for the entertainment and enlightenment of children and adults alike. Together, they combine a unique skill set to tell some of the dramatic tales from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward, which existed from the late 1700's until its demolition in 1925 to make way for the new PA Capitol complex.





