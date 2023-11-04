Gamut Theatre Group to Present H.M.S. PINAFORE Beginning This Month

Gamut Theatre presents its Signature Fall Play, an operetta, Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore. The show will play the last two weekends in November, and the first weekend of December. The show performs Nov. 18th, 25th, Dec. 1st, and 2nd at 7:30pm, and Nov. 19th, 25th, 26th, and Dec. 3rd at 2:30pm. Tickets are “pick your seat, pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit the link below for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Gilbert & Sullivan's fourth collaboration, H.M.S. Pinafore, is a story about love, rank, and duty. Captain Corcoran plans to have his daughter, Josephine, marry Sir Joseph Porter. But Josephine has fallen in love with able seaman Ralph Rackstraw. The young couple plan to elope, but those plans are halted by Dick Deadeye. Meanwhile, Little Buttercup has been hiding a secret that will change all of their lives in a topsy-turvy way. Filled with catchy tunes that quickly become earworms, it's no wonder H.M.S. Pinafore became Gilbert & Sullivan's first international hit!

Last season Gamut Theatre dipped their toe into the world of Gilbert & Sullivan with the musical review Innocent Merriment. This season they are diving head first into the ocean with a full blown production. When asked why this production matters, director Benjamin Krumreig says “Operetta is very important to me. Many people nowadays don't know much about the art form, and may be afraid that it is too high brow for them. I can promise you this... it is not! Operetta is not that different from the modern day musicals we all know and love.” Krumreig goes on to explain “H.M.S. Pinafore at its roots is just plain fun! The story is silly yet heartwarming, the dancing is lively, and you'll leave the theatre humming the tunes you just heard!” Krumreig says that one big difference with this production compared to last season is that “this year we will have a small pit orchestra. Last year we worked with piano accompaniment only, so this is very exciting to add some more instrumentalists to the mix!” As for how he wants the audience to feel, Krumreig says “I hope this show will help people escape their daily lives and stresses, and allow them some time to relax and enjoy themselves, and have a few good laughs too...” Krumreig finishes his thoughts with “I've been involved in many operetta productions over the past decade, and H.M.S. Pinafore is a great operetta to be your first. We have a wonderful cast and crew, and we are so excited to share this production with the city of Harrisburg!”

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at the link below.