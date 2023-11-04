Gamut Theatre Group to Present H.M.S. PINAFORE Beginning This Month

The show performs Nov. 18th, 25th, Dec. 1st, and 2nd at 7:30pm, and Nov. 19th, 25th, 26th, and Dec. 3rd at 2:30pm.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Gamut Theatre Group to Present H.M.S. PINAFORE Beginning This Month

Gamut Theatre presents its Signature Fall Play, an operetta, Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore. The show will play the last two weekends in November, and the first weekend of December. The show performs Nov. 18th, 25th, Dec. 1st, and 2nd at 7:30pm, and Nov. 19th, 25th, 26th, and Dec. 3rd at 2:30pm. Tickets are “pick your seat, pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit the link below for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Gilbert & Sullivan's fourth collaboration, H.M.S. Pinafore, is a story about love, rank, and duty. Captain Corcoran plans to have his daughter, Josephine, marry Sir Joseph Porter. But Josephine has fallen in love with able seaman Ralph Rackstraw. The young couple plan to elope, but those plans are halted by Dick Deadeye. Meanwhile, Little Buttercup has been hiding a secret that will change all of their lives in a topsy-turvy way. Filled with catchy tunes that quickly become earworms, it's no wonder H.M.S. Pinafore became Gilbert & Sullivan's first international hit!

Last season Gamut Theatre dipped their toe into the world of Gilbert & Sullivan with the musical review Innocent Merriment. This season they are diving head first into the ocean with a full blown production. When asked why this production matters, director Benjamin Krumreig says “Operetta is very important to me. Many people nowadays don't know much about the art form, and may be afraid that it is too high brow for them. I can promise you this... it is not! Operetta is not that different from the modern day musicals we all know and love.” Krumreig goes on to explain “H.M.S. Pinafore at its roots is just plain fun! The story is silly yet heartwarming, the dancing is lively, and you'll leave the theatre humming the tunes you just heard!” Krumreig says that one big difference with this production compared to last season is that “this year we will have a small pit orchestra. Last year we worked with piano accompaniment only, so this is very exciting to add some more instrumentalists to the mix!” As for how he wants the audience to feel, Krumreig says “I hope this show will help people escape their daily lives and stresses, and allow them some time to relax and enjoy themselves, and have a few good laughs too...” Krumreig finishes his thoughts with “I've been involved in many operetta productions over the past decade, and H.M.S. Pinafore is a great operetta to be your first. We have a wonderful cast and crew, and we are so excited to share this production with the city of Harrisburg!”  

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Lebanon County Choral Society Introduces New Youth Chorus Director and Unveils Upcoming Co Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Introduces New Youth Chorus Director and Unveils Upcoming Concert

The Lebanon County Choral Society has hired a new director for their youth chorus.

2
Hershey Symphony Will Perform a Holiday Spectacular Next Month Photo
Hershey Symphony Will Perform a Holiday Spectacular Next Month

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they bring the holiday spirit to the stage of the Hershey Theatre with their Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 and 8 p.m.

3
Touchstone Theatre to Present 24th Annual CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES: A Festive Theatrical Ext Photo
Touchstone Theatre to Present 24th Annual CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES: A Festive Theatrical Extravaganza

Celebrate the holiday season with Touchstone Theatre's 24th Annual Christmas City Follies

4
Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present SENIOR MOMENTS in November Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present SENIOR MOMENTS in November

Gettysburg Community Theatre presents 'Senior Moments' comedy, featuring a cast of senior citizen actors. Join them for a hilarious and nostalgic show filled with memorable characters and music. Reserve your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (5/18-5/18)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Chicago (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (11/21-11/26)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (1/25-1/25)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Annie (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (2/16-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You