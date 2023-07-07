GYOSY Comes to Gretna Theatre Next Week

Regarded as one of the finest musicals ever written, Gypsy is the unforgettable tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success, as well as her own. With a glorious score featuring some of Broadway’s most iconic numbers, this blockbuster musical shows the ups and downs of show business with passion, humor, and class.

This production is directed by Gretna Theatre’s own Producing Artistic Director, Michael Philip O’Brien, Music Directed by Brigitte Rottman, and Choreographed by Kathleen Borrelli. Designers include Steve Cargile (Scenic), Diana Duecker (Lighting), Jonathan Shuey (Sound), Emily Overmeyer (Costumes), Lindsey Silver (Wigs), with Production Stage Manager, Molly Foy. GYPSY will also feature some of the talented child actors from last year’s Matilda, including Cameron Olivia Deibler and Mischa Furman. Philadelphia’s Ryane Nicole Studivant leads the charge as a powerhouse Mama Rose.

GYPSY runs for two weekends only, July 13 - 22, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/gypsy

MEET THE ARTISTS

Ryane Nicole Studivant (Rose) is unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to perform this dream role in her Gretna debut! Regional: Galilee (Azuka, World Premiere), The Color Purple and Little Shop of Horrors (Theatre Horizon); Newsies, Elf, Beehive, Baby (Media Theatre); RENT (Playhouse on the Square); Avenue Q, Legally Blonde, Smokey Joe’s Café, Aida (Midtown Arts Center). Ryane has also performed and taught with Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company and Simpatico Theatre Company. Thank you to the entire Gretna cast, crew and staff. Eternal gratitude to Mike for entrusting me with this role. Love to family and friends and husband, Ian. This performance is dedicated to the rose that has been constant in my life from day one, my mother, Rose M. Studivant. @RyaneStud (she/her)

Lea Sevola (Louise) is honored to be making her Gretna Theatre debut in such an iconic show. She is originally from Randolph, New Jersey and just finished nine months on the road with the national tour of Legally Blonde. Other selected credits include Athena (Urbanite Theatre), Hamlet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare at the Castle), Xanadu (Hangar Theatre), and A View from the Bridge (Hope Repertory Theatre). Proud Ithaca BFA MT alumna. Many thanks to the team at MSA Agency. Always love to Mom, Dad, Kara, and CJ. IG & TikTok: @leasevola. Website: www.leasevola.com (she/her)

Isabel Robin (June) is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut! She was last seen in the Broadway National tour of Fiddler on the Roof (Shprintze, Chava u/s). Isabel is a graduate of Temple University’s BFA Musical Theater program and LaGuardia Arts High School. Select Credits: The Philly POPS: Hamlisch with Love (Soloist), Ludlow Ladd (Daisy). Many thanks to the entire GYPSY team, as well as Isabel’s amazing friends and family for their support. isabelrobin.com (she/her)

Fran Prisco (Herbie) is thrilled to return to Gretna! Previously he directed Dino! and was a featured performer with The Summer Club. Most recently Fran played Sam Phillips in The Media Theatre's Million Dollar Quartet. At The Fulton he has served as director of The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, as well as playing Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, and Bill in Mamma Mia, among others. Fran hails from Philly where he has performed for most of the area's theatres including over 35 productions at the Walnut St. Theatre. Thanks to Mike. Love to Siobhan. (he/him)

Kodiak Thompson (Tulsa) Previously at Gretna: The Little Mermaid (Flotsam), Mame! (Young Patrick), Theatre for Young Audiences (2 summers; choreographer and various roles). Kodiak grew up in Hershey and earned a BFA in musical theater from Temple University. Following a decade of regional theatre, from New Mexico to New Hampshire, and a stint as a lead vocalist on Norwegian Cruise Lines, Kodiak traversed the U.S. and Canada playing the role of Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 50th Anniversary Tour. Kodiak is overjoyed to put on his dancing shoes and leap into this timeless tale at his favorite summer theatre. For Ellie Goldenberg. (he/they)

Rachel Landon (Mazeppa) has spent most of her life singing, acting, producing, designing, and cleaning toilets across the country, and has settled down to be a full time theatrician in Central PA. Credits include Who’s Holiday! (Cindy Lou-Who), The Mad Ones (Beverly), Treasure Island (Dr. Livesly), Carrie the Musical (Margaret White), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Yitzhak), Silence! The Musical (Clarice Starling), Into the Woods (The Witch) and served as a performer in the cult hit world tour of The Intergalactic Nemesis. She can be heard in the English dubs of many animes including Food Wars!, Gate, and Monster Musume. (she/her)

Phoebe Gavula (Tessie Tura) is so grateful to be making her Gretna debut! After moving to New York earlier this year, she is happily enjoying her summer in this beautiful outdoor theatre. Favorite credits include: Sweet Charity (Charity) at The Candlelight Theatre; Cinderella at The Walnut Street Theatre; Cabaret (Helga/Gorilla) at the Arden Theatre; A Sign of the Times (Swing) at Delaware Theatre Company; Cabaret (Fraulein Kost), Into the Woods (Florinda, u/s Cinderella) at RTC; A Chorus Line (Bebe), Beauty and the Beast (Silly Girl) at OCTC. So much love and thanks to family, Jess, Britt, and Asparagus. @pheebeegee (she/her)

Rachel Cahoon (Electra) is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut! Originally from the Washington D.C. area, Rachel graduated from Point Park in 2020 with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. Most recently, she has been seen in Bonnie and Clyde at the Media Theatre and as a lead vocalist onboard Serenade of the Seas with Royal Caribbean. Much love to the Cahoon family. (she/her)

Carl Bomberger (Ensemble) is excited to be appearing on the Gretna Theatre stage. Recent theater appearances include Passion (Major Rizzolli), Something Rotten! (Brother Jeremiah), Ragtime (Henry Ford), and The Man Who Came to Dinner (Beverly Carlton), all at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. (he/him)

Kayla Bassoff (Ensemble) is so excited to make her Gretna Theatre debut as an Apprentice! She is a theatre and art history double major at Muhlenberg College where she is also involved in Coda Acapella and works as a box office assistant and house manager. Her favorite past credits include The Little Prince, The Scarlet Verse, Oklahoma!, and Spring Awakening. Thanks to all her friends and family for their support! (she/her)

Gerson Malave (Ensemble) is excited to join Gretna Theatre this summer along all of the apprentices. He is an upcoming sophomore in Temple University’s BFA Musical Theater program. Favorite past credits include Lucas in The Addams Family, Leading Player in Pippin, Joseph in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Macavity in Cats. He would like to thank his family and friends for all their love. (he/him)

Cassondra Molloy (Ensemble) is excited to be making their Gretna Theatre debut as an acting apprentice. Cassondra is a musical theater major at The HARTT School at the University of Hartford. She has performed in numerous musicals at the Belmont Theater and the ACTS of Kindness Theatre Company, including Annie, Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia, and SpongeBob the Musical. Some of her favorite roles include Mrs. White (Clue!) and Betty Parris (The Crucible). She would like to thank her family and friends for supporting her passion of dance and theater. (she/her)

Jeremiah Rosado (Ensemble) is a senior at Kean University pursuing his BFA in Theatre Performance (Musical Theatre). He has accumulated numerous credits, including Animal Farm (Squealer), The Tempest (Antonio), Into the Woods (Narrator / Mysterious Man), Avenue Q (Rod), I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (various roles), Indecent (u/s Lemml / ensemble), In the Heights (u/s Sonny / ensemble), Sister Act (Fantasy Dancer / male ensemble), The Pillowman (Michal), and Time Flies (Horace). Jeremiah has worked on numerous devised pieces, including a production with fight choreographer Rick Sordelet. Jeremiah is also a member of AѰὨ, The National Theatre Honor Society. (he/him)

Tyler Shadle (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his Gretna Theatre debut as an Acting Apprentice this summer! He fell in love with acting while studying at Susquehanna University, where he graduated from in May 2022 with degrees in both Music Performance and Theatre. Recent roles include Prince Andreas in Rapunzel (Fulton Theatre), Jack/Steward in Into the Woods, Young Scrooge/Solicitor in A Christmas Carol (Open Stage), Frederic in The Pirates of Penzance, and Bobby Strong in Urinetown (Susquehanna University). Outside of theatre, Tyler is also the Director of Operations for Inside Voices (a semi-professional a cappella group - @theinsidevoices_)! (he/him)

Olivia Whitner (Ensemble) is a rising senior at Belmont University getting her BFA in Musical Theatre. She's from Pensacola, FL and is thrilled to be spending the summer in Pennsylvania. Her favorite past credits include Baker's Wife in Into The Woods and Liesl in The Sound of Music. A big thank you to all of her family and friends for their support! (she/her)

Cameron Olivia Deibler (Young Louise) is excited to be returning to Gretna this summer. Favorite credits include Mary Poppins (Jane Banks, Branson Regional Arts Council/Historic Owen Theatre), Fun Home (Small Alison, Milburn Stone Theatre), Matilda (Kids Ensemble, Gretna Theatre), and Tuck Everlasting (Winnie Foster, Street Lamp Productions). Cameryn studies ballet, pointe, jazz and tap and has performed with Cobalt Dance Company. She also enjoys aerial silks and lyra and has trained at Dance Branson School of the Arts. She would like to thank Michael and everyone at Gretna for this opportunity and Miss Jen, Bella, Willow, and Will for their support and guidance. Instagram: @camerynolivia1

Grace Signor (Young June) is overjoyed to make her Gretna Theatre debut! Regional: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Dutch Apple), Annie (Dutch Apple), Home For The Holidays (AMT), Honk Jr. (Dutch Apple), The Little Mermaid (Dutch Apple). Favorite Credits include: Legally Blonde (Vivienne Kensington), Anne of Green Gables (Anne Shirley), and Peter Pan (Peter Pan). In addition to her love for theater, she enjoys modeling and tv/film work. Grace trains with Joanne Abrom for voice, Acting with Lea Sevola and Reji Woods, and dances with Tabitha Hubbard. In her free time she enjoys singing the National Anthem at events such as LVC sporting events, and golf tournaments at Pine Meadows Golf Complex. She is a National Junior Honors Society member, and enjoys helping/giving back to the community in any way she can. Enjoy the show!

Mischa Furman (Child Ensemble) is delighted to be returning to the Gretna Theatre this summer! Mischa previously performed in Gretna’s Matilda (Amanda Thrip) and was last seen in Susquehanna Stage's Shrek the Musical (Baby Bear). She has also been involved in productions through Servant Stage and Creative Pursuits Academy. Mischa has been dancing since the age of three and is currently a student at E-Dance Center, where she takes Tap, Jazz, and Musical Theater. She’s also involved in gymnastics and takes voice lessons with Lauren Reyes. She would like to thank all her friends and family for supporting her love of theater and dance, especially her Mimi!

Olivia Hiepler (Child Ensemble) is excited for her Gretna Theatre debut. Recently appeared in Cat on the Hot Tin Roof (Trixie) at Walnut Street Theatre. She would like to thank her parents, big sister and grandparents for all their love and support. A big thank you to Tara G. for helping make her dreams come true!

Penelope Schulz (Child Ensemble) loves visiting the Mt. Gretna Lake and the Jigger shop, and is so happy to be performing here this summer! Penny is 7 years old and the youngest of 3 sisters. She loves her Cat-Lily, dances at SSDC and is on the swim team. Penny made her acting debut last year as Gretl in The Sound of Music at the Fulton Theatre. Thanks Mommy & Daddy for their love and her sisters for daily dance parties.

Stella Schulz (Child Ensemble) is thrilled to be performing in her first production at Gretna Theatre! She is from Lancaster, PA and is entering the 6th grade. Stella’s creative talents include; drawing, acting and singing! Previously she has performed in her school play, The Snow White Variety Show, Rudolph Jr. at EPAC, and Marta (U/S) in the Fulton’s The Sound of Music. She has also appeared in print ads for Pergo Flooring and Kitchenaid. Stella also participates in swim and basketball. Thanks to Mom, Dad and her sisters for their constant love and support!