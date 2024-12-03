GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to ActorsNET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ActorsNET is visiting the famous Pemberley estate for the third time with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s “GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY,” the final play in the Pemberley trilogy. Jane Austen’s beloved characters take the Heritage Center stage once again from December 6 to December 22.

Director Erin Leder returns to put a finishing touch on her extensive work with Gunderson and Melcon’s holiday pieces. She has taken on the first of “Christmas at Pemberley” plays back in 2022 and has since successfully created a charming Pemberley Theatrical Universe for the ActorsNET audience by directing “Miss Bennet,” then “The Wickhams” in 2023, and now “Georgiana and Kitty.”

“What I love most about all three plays is how each plot cleverly deviates ever-so-slightly from the expected,” Leder explained. “Once rehearsals got underway, we all happily discovered that these plays would have no semblance of just glorified Jane Austen-style fan fiction but instead were beautifully and fully-realized stories about the joy that comes from charting one’s own path in this world.”

"ActorsNET is honored to be the first theatre in the Philadelphia area to present this third and final installment of Christmas at Pemberley. And we’re thrilled to bring back some familiar faces from previous productions as well as introduce four new actors to the Pemberley “universe” to create a seamless and delightful experience for our audience," states Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, one of the show's producers.

“GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY” takes place two years after the storied events of “Pride and Prejudice” in the stately Pemberley Manor. The nearly legendary couple, Elizabeth and Fitzwilliam Darcy (Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and D. Ryan Lafferty), are hosting their family, including Mr. Darcy's sister and the Bennet sisters, for the holidays.

Georgiana Darcy (Brittany Fauzer) is an accomplished pianist but wary of romance. Kitty Bennet (Liz Minder) is a bright-eyed optimist and a perfect Best Friend. After years of being overshadowed by their older siblings, these two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent.

Meddlesome families and outmoded expectations won’t stop these determined friends from forging their own way in a holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and forgiveness!

“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” is directed by Erin Leder. The show stars Brittany Fauzer as Georgiana Darcy, Liz Minder as Kitty Bennet, Matt Keelan as Thomas O’Brien, Thomas Wick as Henry Grey, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski as Elizabeth Darcy, D. Ryan Lafferty as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Francine Odri as Lydia Wickham, Charlotte Kirkby as Mary Bennet, and Morgaine Ford-Workman as Jane Bingley. The play is produced by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, and Charlotte Kirkby, and stage managed by Em Ricciardi with assistance from Kristin Schrier.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour before show time. There will be an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday, December 14th in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance.

NEW THIS SEASON: The 8:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 14th is a special “Pay What You Can” night with tickets as low as $7.00 as part of ActorsNET’s goal to make exceptional, live & local theatre accessible to everyone!

