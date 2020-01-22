Fulton Theatre's ACT OF GOD Has Been Extended

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre will present the divine comedy An Act of God, February 13 - March 8, with previews February 11 and 12. Due to a large advance, and the increasingly popularity of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, An Act of God is adding a week of performances, which was originally scheduled to close on March 1.

First, there was The Producers, and then there was The Book of Mormon, now another outrageous comedy, An Act of God. A divinely outrageous comedy, where no act of God is safe! God returns to earth to re-write the Ten Commandments for the social media generation, and She has a lot to say! An all-out hilarious attempt will be made to answer many questions that have plagued humanity for many millennia.

The company features rising star Erin Maguire as God. A standup comedian in New York City, Maguire recently headlined Caroline's on Broadway. She has written for Comedy Central's Roast of Alec Baldwin, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Goldman Sachs. The winner of the Woodstock Comedy Festival and Mohegan Sun's Last Comix Standing, she was also featured at Women in Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, and the prestigious Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. Her comedy advice podcast, "Dear Pod," reached iTunes top 100 comedy pods in its first month.

The production also features Michael Iannucci as Gabriel. He returns to the Fulton after most recently appearing in the World Premiere of Treasure Island. Iannucci's credits also include the Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof, along with New York Credits Enter Laughing (York Theatre); Shemiel The First (theatre for a New Audience); The Awful Truth (Fringe Festival); Street Scene (Brave New World Rep); Waiting for Lefty (Theatre Row), and the National Tours of Fiddler On The Roof and Annie. Joining Iannucci and Maguire is Anson Woodin as Michael. Woodin most recently appeared in the Groff Studio Series, at the Fulton, in Wait Until Dark. Other Fulton credits include Mamma Mia!, Treasure Island, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and It Happened in Key West. His New York credits include Freddy in My Fair Lady, and Cinderella's Prince/Wolf in Into The Woods.

The creative team for An Act of God includes Marc Robin (Director and Executive Artistic Producer), Bob Cline (New York Casting), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate) Sean Cox (Scenic Designer), Mary Lana Rice (Lighting Designer), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Designer) Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Costume, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Rebekah Church (Production Stage Manager).

The Fulton first opened its doors in 1852. 167 years later, this national historic landmark theatre continues to entertain, educate and delight audiences, bringing live theatre, music, and more than 120,000 patrons into downtown Lancaster annually. Since its inception, some of the brightest stars of theatre, music and film have appeared on its stage, including Sarah Bernhardt, Mark Twain, Lionel Barrymore, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, W.C. Fields, George M. Cohan, Treat Williams and Lancaster's own Jonathan Groff.

Today, under the leadership of Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, the Fulton Theatre produces a mix of comedies, dramas and musicals, employing the talents of professional directors, designers, actors and playwrights from across the country. The Fulton also offers classes for children, teens and adults as well as numerous community engagement programs across the region.

AN ACT OF GOD PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

AN ACT OF GOD

The Fulton Theatre

Performance Schedule

February 11th through March 8th, 2020

Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00 PM Preview

Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 PM Preview

Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 PM

Friday, February 14 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, February 18 at 8:00 PM

Wednesday, February 19 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 20 at 8:00 PM

Friday, February 21 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM

Wednesday, February 26 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 PM

Friday, February 28 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ADDED

Wednesday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ADDED

Thursday, March 5 at 8:00 PM ADDED

Friday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ADDED

Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM ADDED

Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 PM ADDED





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You