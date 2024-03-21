Fulton Theatre Presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE By Jeffrey Hatcher And Mitch Albom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fulton Theatre brings this story about the power of friendship to its 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series. Based on Mitch Albom's best-selling memoir of the same title, Tuesdays with Morrie, this production brings to life the profound bond between a former student and his aging professor in a tale that explores life and the pursuit of meaning.

This heartwarming play transcends the stage, resonating with audiences as it explores the universal themes of friendship and mortality. Tuesdays with Morrie revolves around Mitch, a busy sports journalist, who unexpectedly reconnects with his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz, after seeing him on television. Upon discovering Morrie's battle with ALS, Mitch commits to visiting his old mentor every Tuesday, leading to a series of profound conversations. With its blend of humor, poignancy, and hope, Tuesdays with Morrie offers a touching tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of human connection.

Featuring Jared Michael Delaney as Mitch and Peter DeLaurier as Morrie, Tuesdays with Morrie invites theatergoers to embark on a transformative journey that celebrates the bonds that shape our lives.

Tuesdays with Morrie, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, directed by Matt Pfeiffer. Amelia Ringer (Production Stage Manager), Gwendolyn Cox (Scenic Design), Griffin Allen (Lighting Design), Grant Patrick (Sound Design). Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Design), Katelin Walsko (Prop Design), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

About Fulton Theatre:

Founded in 1852, the Fulton Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a legacy spanning over 170 years, the Fulton Theatre continues to produce exceptional professional theater, showcasing a diverse range of productions that captivate audiences of all ages. As a pillar of the Lancaster community, the Fulton Theatre strives to inspire, educate, and entertain through the power of live performance.