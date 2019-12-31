Fulton Theatre Presents MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

From the reigning queen of Mystery, comes the regional premiere of Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig. The Fulton Theatre is proud to have secured the rights to this new adaptation, running January 16 through February 9, 2020, with previews January 14 & 15. This thrilling ride on the Orient Express, with surprising twists, will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with an All-Star cast of Fulton Favorites.

All aboard the Orient Express for a suspenseful, thrilling ride! Ken Ludwig adds humor into the mix, for an all-out murder mystery adventure! Just after midnight, the train comes to a screeching halt after a snowdrift stops it dead in its tracks. The midnight hours prove to be disastrous as one passenger is stabbed a dozen times. Detective Hercule Poirot has his work cut out for him, as all the passengers are suspects and all have alibis. Will he find the murderer before they strike again?! This classic whodunit arrives at the station in time to escape your winter blues.

A literary achievement by Christie, Murder On The Orient Express was first published in 1934. It was later adapted as a film in 1974, then again recently, starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, along with many other notable actors including Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., and Michelle Pfeiffer. The play, adapted by Ludwig, had its world premiere in 2017 at the McCarter Theatre. It went on to be produced by a few others, before being produced around the country in 2020, the Fulton Theatre being one of the first. The adaptation is infused with humor, playfulness and glamour.

The company of Broadway veterans and Fulton Favorites include Lauren Blackman as Countess Andrenyi, recently finished the Broadway production of Anastasia as Tsarina Alexandra and original company member, returns to the Fulton after previously starring in Singin' in the Rain, and The Addams Family; Susan Cella as Princess Dragomiroff, recently finished the Broadway production of The Rose Tattoo, returns to the Fulton after previously starring in Veronica's Room, Mary Poppins, and White Christmas; Jeffrey Coon as Colonel Arbuthnot, returns to the Fulton after previously starring in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Peter Pan, Mamma Mia! and Blackbird is also the co-creator and Executive Director of "The Summer Club"; Nathaniel Hackmann as Michel The Conductor, has starred as Jean Valjean and Javert in Les Misérables on Broadway, he returns to the Fulton after starring in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Warren Kelley as Hercule Poirot returns to the Fulton after previously starring in Sleuth, The Woman in Black, and Foreigner; Andrew Kindig as Monsieur Bouc returns to the Fulton having previously starred in Peter Pan, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, The Wizard of Oz, and Disgraced; Charis Leos as Helen Hubbard, this marks Leos' 20th production at the Fulton, whose memorable credits include Mamma Mia!, Always... Patsy Cline, The Glass Menagerie, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Irish... and How They Got That Way; Chuck Ragsdale as Hector MacQueen returns to the Fulton after starring in Mamma Mia!, The Mystery of Irma Vep, The Full Monty, and Spamalot; Will Ray as Samuel Ratchett appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables, and recently finished the First National Tour of Finding Neverland, returns to the Fulton after starring in Les Miserables, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, and The Wizard of Oz; Liz Shivener as Greta Ohlsson returns to the Fulton after starring in The Wizard of Oz, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, Ghost, and Disgraced; and Hanley Smith as Mary Debenham returns to the Fulton after starring in Les Misérables and Venus in Fur.

The creative team for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express includes Marc Robin (Director, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Bob Cline (New York Casting), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Jeff Hendry (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Makeup and Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager).

For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.





