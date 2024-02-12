Fulton Theatre Presents EQUUS By Peter Shaffer

Equus brings the power of passion to Fulton Theatre. Fulton Theatre brings this story about the power of passion to its 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series. Peter Shaffer's controversial play Equus opened on Broadway in 1975 to critical acclaim.

The Fulton Theatre's production of Equus is led by Fulton favorite Kevin Earley (Something Rotten, Titanic, The Play That Goes Wrong) as psychologist Martin Dysart and Andrés Montejo (Sweat) as his young patient Alan Strang.

Equus intricately examines the symbiotic yet tumultuous dynamic between Alan Strang, a disturbed adolescent, and his psychiatrist, Dr. Martin Dysart. At its core, the narrative revolves around Alan's enigmatic act of brutalizing horses, a manifestation of deep-seated psychological complexities rooted in his fixation on equine symbolism. Shaffer's script explores themes of religion, passion, and the clash between societal expectations and individual desires. As Dr. Dysart tries to unravel Alan's troubled mind, Equus becomes a thought-provoking journey into the complexities of human psychology, challenging the audience to reflect on the blurred lines between sanity and madness and the impact of societal norms on personal identity. Due to the mature nature of Equus' topics, sometimes disturbing imagery, language and music, and nudity, no one under the age of 17 will be permitted in the Fulton's Tell Studio Theatre for any performances of Shaffer's play.

The full cast includes Amy Decker (Dora Strang), Kevin Earley (Martin Dysart), David Girolmo (Harry Dalton), Abigail Isom (Jill Mason), Heidi Kettenring (Hester Salomon), Andrew Kindig (Frank Strang), Andrés Montejo (Alan Strang), Chéla Michele North (Nurse), Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (Horseman/Nugget), Austin Nedrow (u/s Alan), Darby Pumphrey (u/s Jill).

Equus, by Peter Shaffer, directed by Marc Robin. Liz Patton (Production Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Design), Colin Riebel (Lighting Design), Josh Allamon (Sound Design). Anthony Lascoskie. Jr. (Costume Design), Meg Valentine (Prop Design), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

The Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Fulton Theatre and Tell Studio Theatre.

About Fulton Theatre:

Founded in 1852, the Fulton Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a legacy spanning over 170 years, the Fulton Theatre continues to produce exceptional professional theater, showcasing a diverse range of productions that captivate audiences of all ages. As a pillar of the Lancaster community, the Fulton Theatre strives to inspire, educate, and entertain through the power of live performance. For more information, visit thefulton.org.

