Fulton Theatre Announces Cast Of KINKY BOOTS Opening September 15

This year marks the 170th season for the Fulton Theatre after opening its doors in 1852 as Fulton Hall.

Sep. 01, 2022  

The Fulton Theatre announces the casting for their production of Kinky Boots which opens the 2022/2023 Season. This year marks the 170th season for the Fulton Theatre after opening its doors in 1852 as Fulton Hall.

Kinky Boots, produced in association with Maine State Music Theatre, opens September 15th with previews beginning September 13th. Kinky Boots will run until October 16.

Based on the 2005 film Kinky Boots, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a young man in Northampton who inherits his father's failing shoe factory. In an attempt to save the factory, Charlie forms an unlikely friendship with Lola, a performer and drag queen, to create a line of high heels for men. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

Kinky Boots is a musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. It premiered on Broadway in 2013, ending its Broadway run in 2019. The production earned 13 Tony nominations and 6 Tony awards including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Score. Kinky Boots went on to win three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The 2022 Fulton Theatre cast of Kinky Boots includes;

Principals: Stephane Duret (Lola/Simon) Broadway: Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: The Fortress Of Solitude, The Biscuit Club, and Hard Times. International: Parade, Zorro. Regional: Violet, Aida, Hot Mikado, Ragtime, Cabaret, Curtains, Sweet Charity, The Producers. Matt Farcher (Charlie Price) Broadway: Pretty Woman. Fulton: Kinky Boots, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies. Liz Shivener (Lauren) Fulton: The Wizard Of Oz, Ghost, Disgraced, Murder On The Orient Express. NYC: The Underclassman; Einstein's Dreams. National Tours: Beauty And The Beast, Shrek The Musical, Les Miserables. TV: The Blacklist (NBC); The Crime of the Century (HBO). Taylor Quick (Nicola) Fulton: Sound of Music; National Tour: Anastasia; Film: God's Not Dead 2. Blake Hammond (George) Broadway: Hairspray, The Lion King, First Date, Billy Elliot, Elf, The Music Man, Living on Love, Sister Act, Kiss Me Kate, and On The Town. Fulton: The Sound of Music, Cinderella. National Tours: Something Rotten. Shane Donovan (Harry, u/s Charlie) Tour/International - South Pacific; Hinton Battle's American Variety Bang. Nathaniel Hackmann (Don) Broadway: Jean Valjean and Javert in Les Miserables. Fulton: The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. Tour: Beauty and the Beast, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Oklahoma! on BBC. Amber Carson (Trish) Fulton: Kinky Boots. Abby C. Smith (Pat) Broadway: The SpongeBob Musical. TV: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, OITNB, Search Party, and Blue Bloods.

Featured/Ensemble: Alicia Babin (Ensemble/Swing), Joshua Bellamy (Angel), Monica Blume (Ensemble, Milan SM, u/s Lauren/Nicola), Jonathan Bryant (Angel, Dance Capt.), Diego Cortes (Ensemble, u/s Angel), Brooke Cottrell (Swing), Silas Frank (u/s Young Charlie), Donovan Hoffer (Angel/Referee), Mikayla Jane (Ensemble, u/s Pat & Trish), Braedyn Jones (Young Simon), Jalen Michael Jones (Angel), Brodie Kennedy (Young Charlie), Ron King (Richard Bailey, u/s Harry), Jay Poff (Mr. Price, u/s George), Devin Price (Angel, u/s Lola), Chad Takeda (Angel)

Find cast photos and bios at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194528®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FtheFulton.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/kinky-boots-cast/

Creative team: Joey Abramowicz (Assistant Casting Director), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Bob Cline (Casting Director), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig & Makeup Designer), Kenny Ingram (Choreographer), Robert Andrew Kovach (Scenic Designer), Minhui Lee (Associate Music Director), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Ryan J. Moller (Costume Designer), Marc Robin (Director), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Katie Wilhelm (Deck Stage Manager).

Also at the Fulton; For Colored Boyz by Bryan-Keyth Wilson Sept 8 - 25, Upcoming: White Christmas Nov 17 - Dec 31, A Christmas Carol Nov 26 - Dec 23. For show information and tickets, visit theFulton.org





