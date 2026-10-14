Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Host W.W. Denslow Bus Tour This October

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The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to partake in a special limited time offer by this Friday, October 16, for early bird tickets to experience the “wizard of illustration's” view of Franklin County from the comfort of a guided bus tour on Sunday, October 25.

Until October 16, call the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 for the special early bird rate of $65/person or $125 for two people for “The Wonderful Illustrator of Franklin County” bus tour. These special discounted tickets cannot be purchased online.

On October 25, 9AM to 4:30 PM, discover Franklin County through the eyes of the man whose imagination helped bring Oz to life. Join the Franklin County Visitors Bureau's unique guided tour through the spectacular autumn countryside. Guided by research historian and certified genealogist Pam Anderson--you will enjoy breathtaking foliage, an exclusive Denslow guidebook, lunch at the Waynesboro Country Club, special giveaways, and visits to the very places that inspired one of America's most imaginative artists.

Contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 for this early bird discount of $65/person or $125/two-people. After October 16, tickets are $80/person and $150/two-people and be purchased through the Eventbrite page here. Bus space is limited.

There's no place like Franklin County. Come see it through the eyes of the artist who helped create Oz.

For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 01 Hrs 36 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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