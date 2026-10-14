Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Host W.W. Denslow Bus Tour This October
The tour, guided by research historian Pam Anderson, includes autumn foliage, lunch, and visits to sites that inspired the artist.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to partake in a special limited time offer by this Friday, October 16, for early bird tickets to experience the “wizard of illustration's” view of Franklin County from the comfort of a guided bus tour on Sunday, October 25.
Until October 16, call the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 for the special early bird rate of $65/person or $125 for two people for “The Wonderful Illustrator of Franklin County” bus tour. These special discounted tickets cannot be purchased online.
On October 25, 9AM to 4:30 PM, discover Franklin County through the eyes of the man whose imagination helped bring Oz to life. Join the Franklin County Visitors Bureau's unique guided tour through the spectacular autumn countryside. Guided by research historian and certified genealogist Pam Anderson--you will enjoy breathtaking foliage, an exclusive Denslow guidebook, lunch at the Waynesboro Country Club, special giveaways, and visits to the very places that inspired one of America's most imaginative artists.
Contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 for this early bird discount of $65/person or $125/two-people. After October 16, tickets are $80/person and $150/two-people and be purchased through the Eventbrite page here. Bus space is limited.
There's no place like Franklin County. Come see it through the eyes of the artist who helped create Oz.
For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.
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