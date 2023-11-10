Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrate Veterans Throughout November

These men and women served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf Wars. Veterans make up more than 9% of the county population.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 4 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites visitors to celebrate and remember veterans during November at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center with the Franklin County Military Trail of History and a special Veteran's Day exhibit. Franklin County has 11,295 veterans in residence. These men and women served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf Wars. Veterans make up more than 9% of the county population.

Visitors can explore the county with the Franklin County Military Trail of History, available at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center and online at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com. The Military Trail takes visitors on a self-guided tour through the many monuments, memorials, cemeteries, forts, houses, and parks that honor those who served in our military and armed forces. The guide is distributed at Armed Forces, 9/11 and Veteran's Day Commemorations, the PA Welcome Center, regional and local events, bus and PR events, visitor packets and visitor kiosks in hotel lobbies. The online version is emailed to more than 4,000 people each year. It is an excellent way to recognize and thank veterans while sharing Franklin County's military story.

A special exhibit, contributed by Dudley Gayman a Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassador, honors his father, Donald R Gayman, (1919-2012).  Private First-Class Donald R. Gayman landed on Omaha Beach nineteen days after D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the campaign to liberate Europe and defeat Axis powers during World War II. He later joined the tank division of General George Patton in Paris, France. Ultimately injured in battle, he was hospitalized in England for five months before returning to the U.S. Donald R. Gayman received a purple heart, the oldest American medal initiated by George Washington. 

For more information about the history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Open Stage To Present A Full Line Up Of Holly Jolly Holiday Performances Photo
Open Stage To Present A Full Line Up Of Holly Jolly Holiday Performances

Open Stage will present a full lineup of holly jolly holiday performances, including 'Who's Holiday!' from Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, 'A Christmas Carol' from Dec. 2-23, and 'Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE!' on Dec. 9. Get ready for a season of laughter and holiday magic in downtown Harrisburg.

2
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Reveals 2024 Season Photo
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Reveals 2024 Season

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts unveils its highly anticipated 2024 America Season on this momentous Election Day. Embracing the spirit of democracy, DreamWrights invites audiences to join in for an enlightening and entertaining exploration of American history through a diverse and captivating series of productions.

3
Sankofa African American Theatre Company Performs Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company Performs Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY

Sankofa African American Theatre Company has announced its annual production of BLACK NATIVITY, a Gospel musical, written by the acclaimed American poet and playwright Langston Hughes with music arranged by Aaron Robinson and additional musical arrangements by Cheryl Hawkins.

4
BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre Photo
BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre

Penn State Centre Stage will produce Jen Silverman's 'Bonnets: How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder,' Nov. 14-Dec. 2, at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus. The show is directed by assistant teaching professor of movement, Jenny Lamb.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Bridge in Central Pennsylvania Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Mamma Mia! in Central Pennsylvania Mamma Mia!
Hershey Theatre (4/02-4/07)
Twelfth Night in Central Pennsylvania Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
The Sound of Music in Central Pennsylvania The Sound of Music
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions (11/09-11/12)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Central Pennsylvania The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You