Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrate Veterans Throughout November

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites visitors to celebrate and remember veterans during November at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center with the Franklin County Military Trail of History and a special Veteran's Day exhibit. Franklin County has 11,295 veterans in residence. These men and women served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf Wars. Veterans make up more than 9% of the county population.

Visitors can explore the county with the Franklin County Military Trail of History, available at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center and online at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com. The Military Trail takes visitors on a self-guided tour through the many monuments, memorials, cemeteries, forts, houses, and parks that honor those who served in our military and armed forces. The guide is distributed at Armed Forces, 9/11 and Veteran's Day Commemorations, the PA Welcome Center, regional and local events, bus and PR events, visitor packets and visitor kiosks in hotel lobbies. The online version is emailed to more than 4,000 people each year. It is an excellent way to recognize and thank veterans while sharing Franklin County's military story.

A special exhibit, contributed by Dudley Gayman a Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassador, honors his father, Donald R Gayman, (1919-2012). Private First-Class Donald R. Gayman landed on Omaha Beach nineteen days after D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the campaign to liberate Europe and defeat Axis powers during World War II. He later joined the tank division of General George Patton in Paris, France. Ultimately injured in battle, he was hospitalized in England for five months before returning to the U.S. Donald R. Gayman received a purple heart, the oldest American medal initiated by George Washington.

For more information about the history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.