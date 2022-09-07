Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fairytale Brunch Announced At The Ritz, Saturday, 24

Featuring appearances from Cinderella, Snow White, and Briar Rose.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Fairytale Brunch has been announced at The Ritz! Cinderella, Snow White, & Briar Rose, Saturday, 24 September 2022 at 10AM at Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center
222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503.

Everyone remembers the wonder of fairytales as a young kid: the princes and princesses, the magic of love, and sing-a-long-able songs. And now your child can enjoy this over a magical meal, too! Join us at the Ritz for our Fairytale Brunch on date to see the Cinderella, Snow White, and Briar Rose! (*Characters are subject to change.) Sing along with and share in an enchanting story with our storybook friends! After spending the morning with the princesses, your child will be able to take pictures with them to remember for years to come!

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195436®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66597?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ages 13 and up: $22.50
Ages 3-12: $19.50
Under 3 years: $5.50

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Questions? Contact us smelcher@ritzpac.com / 570.252.4156

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Seating is organized ahead of time. If you would like to sit with another party, please contact bschochin@ritzpac.com at least 24 hours before the event.


