Ephrata Performing Arts Center's 2021 Season Offers Streaming and Live Productions

The 2021 Season at Ephrata Performing Arts Center will begin February 26, 2021.

"2020 has been quite a year for the Ephrata Performing Arts Center," says Artistic Director, Edward R. Fernandez. "We've dealt with floods, fires, and a pandemic. But we finally have some good news for you. It's here - it's finally here. We are finally announcing EPAC's 2021 Season." EPAC's 2021 Season will be unlike any other - taking necessary precautions in the new year. The season will begin with filmed streaming shows for audiences to watch in the comfort and safety of their own homes. The hope is that by June, productions will be live again.

For EPAC's first production of the 2021 Season, travel back in time to South Philly in 1959, for one of Billie Holiday's last performances, while she shares stories about her life. The play is LADY DAY AT THE EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, running February 26 to the March 14. Yolanda Dwyer stars in the role of Billie Holiday - accompanied by my Michael Truitt as Jimmy Powers on piano. This play with music, featuring many songs, will be the perfect event to help celebrate Black History Month.

The second streamed production is a beautiful play about a bright, intelligent boy, living on the autism spectrum, dealing with every-day life challenges, and escaping into a unique world of mathematics and crime-solving. Lead by the talented young actor Ben Galosi, EPAC will present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 16 through May 1. This multi award-winning play is about more than just a murder mystery. It is about perspective, identity, and coming of age.

Fernandez says, "One of the many things EPAC is known for is spreading joy and laughter, and we will need that as we begin next year!" You do not want to miss SOMETHING ROTTEN!, running May 6 through May 22. This Tony Award-nominated musical is full of wacky humor, over-the-top dance numbers, and lots of laughs, proving how Shakespeare himself invented swagger.

June 17 through 26, EPAC will present Mart Crowley's groundbreaking play, THE BOYS IN THE BAND. Written in 1968, one year before the Stonewall riots, the late Mart Crowley said he wrote this play not as an act of activism, but as an attempt to expose a truth. This play about love and friendship stars EPAC veterans, Bob Breen, Jordon Ross Weinhold, Alexander Gawn, and Sean Deffley.

For the big summer musical, EPAC is bringing musical theatre fun for the entire family. MATILDA: THE MUSICAL will run July 22 through August 7. MATILDA is a quirky, heartwarming musical about a 5-year- old bookworm who discovers she has magical powers, as she overcomes the strife of her unloving parents and the evil headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull. If you love the imaginative world of Roald Dahl and a rockin' British score composed by Tim Minchin, you and your young ones do not want to miss this miracle of a show.

It would not be an EPAC season without bringing back one of the classics. Written by world renowned playwright Henrik Ibsen in 1890, HEDDA GABLER is a shining example of realism and nineteenth century drama. While adjusting to newly married life, Hedda fights to suppress her true nature and abide by the rules of the society in which she lives. Joined by a remarkable cast including Preston Schreffler, Timothy Riggs and Elizabeth Pattey, Kristie Ohlinger stars in the title role. If you enjoy stories about passionate, strong-willed, intelligent women - you will want to see Hedda Gabler running September 2 through 11.

If Oscar Wilde collaborated with Mel Brooks and Stephen Sondheim to adapt a musical version of "Downton Abbey", you would have EPAC's next production. October 7 to 23, EPAC will present the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. After the passing of his mother, the dashing Monty Navarro learns from Miss Shingle (Elizabeth Pattey) that he is ninth in line for an earldom and large fortune. One problem, though - the other eight family members- played by local favorite Jordon Ross Weinhold - are still alive.

As a special event, EPAC is bringing back HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH for one weekend only! "In 2018, EPAC had a successful production of HEDWIG. The lights, the band, the costumes, the wigs were all top notch - and we can't wait to bring this epic LGBTQ musical back to EPAC," says Fernandez. Alexander Gawn returns in the starring role of Hedwig and performs opposite Elizabeth Checchia, reprising her role as Yitzhak. HEDWIG runs two days only, October 29 and 30. You do not want miss the fun and the glam!

EPAC's youth production - and conclusion to the 2021 season - will be LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION. This epic Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Victor Hugo novel about the iconic Jean Valjean and the student-led French Revolution effort, features hit songs such as "I Dreamed A Dream", "Bring Him Home", "One Day More" and "Do You Hear the People Sing?". Fernandez says this is likely to be the theatrical event of the season - and a wonderful celebration of EPAC's young performers.

"We are so excited to get back to work. As soon as we are able - and restrictions are lifted - our actors, our designers, our musicians, our staff will be ready to give you the quality theatre you expect from EPAC".

2021 Season Subscriptions go on sale in January and single tickets will be available to purchase in February. For more information, go to www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call the box office at 717-733-7966.